Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Daniel B. Sisson and Valerie D. Turberville, both of Spokane.

Christopher R. Keck and Shelby A. Howard, both of Spokane Valley.

Brian W. Heimbecker and Darlene R. Gerber, both of Spokane.

Timothy A. McMinton and Jean L. Moore, both of Medical Lake.

Bellu Bellu and Peggy Milne, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Anthony McNamara v. Derrick Doe, restitution of premises.

Riley Renner v. Tracy Jackman, restitution of premises.

TBF Financial, LLC v. Luann Padgham and Luann Dewood, complaint for breach of personal guaranty.

Jennifer Howerton v. Black Realty Management, Inc., complaint.

John M. Hays v. Deputy Joseph Adams, Deputy Elijah Jones, Deputy Stephen Blaakman, et al., complaint for damages.

Kirishian’s Imported Rug Co. v. Barbara Oens, complaint for monies stolen fraudulently taken.

Shanadoah and Angelina Charbonneau, et al. v. Pinehurst Development, LLC, Parkside at Mirabeau Apartments, et al., complaint.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Michael T. Bellinger, 30; $500 in restitution, 100 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, residential burglary, third-degree theft, three counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Grant M. Simonson, 29; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Scott B. Jones, 63; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to escaping as a sexually violent predator.

Spencer A. Media, also known as Spencer A. Patterson, 31; 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree theft.

Chesed B. Johnson, 45; 161 days in jail with credit given for 161 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of cyberstalking with prior harassment conviction.

Sara R. Owens, 31; $41,148.51 in restitution, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty to third-degree theft.

Tyler J. Mackin, 22; $3,583.62 in restitution, 97 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Kace R. Blackburn, 24; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Jordan R. Reopelle, 29; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Isabelle Heart, also known as Carey W. Johnson, 35; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

James E. Mulvaney, 59; 36 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Theodore M. Christenson, also known as Thomas M. Christenson, 39; six months in jail, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Avery D. Perez, 26; 86 months in prison, after pleading guilty to theft of a firearm and second-degree rape.

Carlos J. Rodriguez, 39; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jeremiah Daehn, 30; $3,372 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Gabrial Helliwell, 26; 41 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and money laundering.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Traybion T. Dickerson, 31; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

David J. Melvin, 37; 67 days in jail with credit given for 67 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Yuriy V. Siriy, also known as Yurly V. Siriy, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Jonathon D. Ryser, 49; 90 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of vehicular homicide.

Karmon M. Earnshaw, 21; six months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen firearm.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Johnathon A. Delay, 33; 364 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

David C. Garcia, 36; five days in jail, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Andrew C. Marshall, 25; 84 days in jail, five counts of protection order violation.