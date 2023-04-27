Stream on Demand: ‘Citadel,’ ‘Love & Death’ among the week’s new streaming options

Richard Madden as Mason Kane, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh in “Citadel,” now on Prime Video. (Amazon Studios)

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

Editor’s note: After eight years, film critic Sean Axmaker has decided to retire his Stream on Demand newspaper column. Today is his final column. Next week, The Spokesman-Review will begin running a streaming column from the Tribune News Service.

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

The globe-hopping action thriller “Citadel: Season 1” (2023, 16+) stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as former spies and one-time lovers called back into service when an international crime syndicate threatens to take over the world. Their first obstacle: unlocking the memories that were erased when they were “retired” to civilian life. It’s from “Hunters” creator David Weil and veteran MCU directors/producers Anthony and Joe Russo, with a huge budget and dynamic action scenes set all over the world. Stanley Tucci costars as the colleague who sends them back into action. Two episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen stars in “Love & Death” (TV-MA) as Candy Montgomery, a churchgoing wife and mother in a small Texas town who has an affair with the husband (Jesse Plemons) of her best friend (Lily Rabe) and goes on trial when the friend is murdered with an ax. The limited series is based on the same true story of sex and murder in ‘70s suburbia that inspired the Hulu limited series “Candy,” and was developed for TV by David E. Kelley. Two episodes available, new episodes on Thursdays. (HBO Max)

“Peter Pan & Wendy” (2023, PG) stars Alexander Molony as the boy who refuses to grow up and Ever Anderson as the English girl who flies away to Neverland with him and her young brothers in this live-action remake of Disney’s animated classic. Jude Law costars as Peter’s pirate nemesis Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi is the diminutive fairy Tinkerbell. The family-friendly feature is from director David Lowery, who remade “Pete’s Dragon” as a superb adventure fantasy. (Disney+)

“Scream VI” (2023, R), the most recent chapter in the revived horror movie franchise, sends the young survivors of the last film (Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown) to New York City, where a new crew of Ghostface killers stalk them. Series veterans Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox also return. (Paramount+ and VOD)

True stories: “The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey” (TV-PG) presents a wide-ranging conversation between the two longtime friends, recorded at the end of the former First Lady’s book tour. (Netflix)

Netflix

Streaming TV: The second season of the fantasy adventure “Sweet Tooth” (TV-14) sends young Gus on the trail of the origins of The Great Crumble, and “Firefly Lane” (TV-MA) comes to an end.

International passport: A special ops agent bonds with the young son of a crime boss while working undercover in the crime thriller “AKA” (France, 2023, TV-MA, with subtitles).

International TV: the limited series “The Nurse” (Denmark, TV-MA, with subtitles) dramatizes the true story of a Danish nurse suspected of poisoning her patients.

Hulu

A young woman (Alycia Debnam-Carey) investigates the disappearance of her sister during a Caribbean vacation in the limited series thriller “Saint X” (TV-14).

Paramount +

“Family Legacy: Season 1” (TV-PG) puts the spotlight on the children of legendary music artists and bands.

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at https://streamondemandathome.com.