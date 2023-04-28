Cheney High School student dies after incident during PE class

A Cheney High School student died Thursday after an incident during PE class, the school announced Friday.

Brayden Bahme, 16, died Thursday night at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

He was “severely injured” after a “tragic accident” during PE class, according to a letter sent by Cheney Superintendent Ben Ferney.

Paramedics were called to the school just before 2 p.m. for reports of a man impaled in the eye and unconscious, the Cheney Fire Chief told KXLY.

Cheney School District declined to answer further questions about the incident.

School continued as normal Friday but students were encouraged to seek support as they grieve Bahme’s death.

“If you feel you or your child are in need of support from one of our counselors, please do not hesitate to call the counseling center at your school,” Ferney wrote.

In a social media post, Bahme’s aunt Holly Bahme Goodman said the family needed time and space to mourn.

Goodman has organized a GoFundMe to help pay for burial arrangements and the family’s immediate needs.