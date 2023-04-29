Former Washington State cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. signs undrafted free agent deal with New York Jets

Washington State cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. (5) wraps up Fresno State wide receiver Erik Brooks during the second half of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Langford signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Jets on Saturday. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Former Washington State cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. has signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the New York Jets.

WSU announced the news via social media on Saturday evening, a few hours after the NFL draft concluded.

Langford appeared in 39 games and made 28 starts for the Cougars between 2019-22. The Berkeley, California, native started every game over the past two seasons.

He finished his WSU career with 91 tackles, three forced fumbles, 17 pass breakups and four interceptions. He returned an interception for a touchdown in the Cougars’ win at Arizona last season.

At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Langford is a rangy cornerback who landed on NFL radars due to his “next-level size,” per a scouting report from Pro Football Network.

Langford put up respectable marks during WSU’s pro day March 28. He recorded a broad jump of 10 feet, 7 inches – better than the NFL combine average for cornerbacks – and a vertical jump of 35 inches. Langford ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds.

Langford is the second former WSU player to sign with an NFL franchise this weekend. Linebacker Daiyan Henley was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday in the third round of the draft.