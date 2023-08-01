Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

42nd Western and Native Art Show – Exhibition of artworks from renown Northwest and Okanogan County artists, vendors, and food. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Omak Elks Lodge, 110 Ash St. South, Omak, Wash. Free. (509) 826-7112.

Second Friday ArtWalk – Stroll the streets of downtown Coeur d’Alene and check out locally and nationally acclaimed artists. To see which businesses and galleries are participating, visit artsandculturecda.org/artwalk. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Free.

Educators’ Day – Educators get ready for the next school year with choices of free materials from a vast selection of creative reuse supplies. Educators can sign up for the day’s lineup of free workshops at artsalvagespokane.com/classes. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Art Salvage, 1925 N. Ash St. Free.

Coeur d’Alene Flea Market – Featuring more than 40 vendors dealing all sorts of vintage finds, handmade crafts, slow-method goods, and small batch eats and drinks. Enjoy entertaining and family-friendly live music along with other amusing interactive arts. Sunday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Roosevelt Inn, 105 Wallace Ave, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 765-5200.

Classes/Workshops

Malleable: Claymation Stop-Motion – Students will work together to make multiple stop motion animation videos. Go through the science of how images are given motion and how to plan out short-term and long-term animations with themes of their collective choice. Students need to bring a flash drive (minimum of 8 GB). For ages 11 and older. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Through August 26. Register at bit.ly/3MmPLD0. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $70. (509) 325-1500.

Figure/Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register here: bit.ly/3Naf256 Sunday, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Pottery with Liz Bishop – Students will learn how to throw on the potter’s wheel while learning about the different stages of working with clay including how to glaze. For ages 13 and older. Register at bit.ly/3pXsvnT. Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $170. (509) 325-1500.

Intro to Soft Pastels with T. Kurtz – Work on two 8x10” drawings, one each day. It is advised that students take a basic drawing class before taking a pastel class. Wednesday, Noon-2 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $75 plus materials. (208) 457-8950.

Arty Afternoons: Stamping with Fruits – Printmaking with fruit and vegetables. Work with pattern, texture, shape, and color to create unique modern designs. Supplies are provided, but registration is required: cdalibrary.org/library-events/arty-afternoons. Wednesday, 1-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Community Sew-In – Come with a current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring sewing machines (or hand work,) fabric, extension cords, and the love of sewing. Thursdays through the end of August, Noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Home/Garden

Produce Swap – Drop into the library to share extra fresh homegrown produce and take home something different from another garden. Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday at 10 a.m. See scld.org/events for different library locations. Free.

Mounted Plant Workshop – Create living art with mounted plants. This workshop explores techniques for mounting plants on cork, along with how to care for the new mounted plant. Materials included in this class are a piece of cork, an epiphytic plant, and all tools needed to mount it. Snacks will be provided, and enjoy 10% off in-store. Friday, 5-6 p.m. Planted Plant Co., 5320 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $55. (509) 290-6289.

Homebuyer Education Seminar – In this free seminar, explore all of the major aspects of the home-buying process in an unbiased format with SNAP Spokane instructors certified by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission. At the end of the seminar, attendees will be issued a certification of completion, which can be used to apply for down-payment assistance. Register at (509) 456-7627 or at intakeq.com/new/zckxjm/dsv90q. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Pots and Plants: Plant Swap – A houseplant swap where people can pick up an indoor plant, share cuttings of their own, or drop off a plant they no longer need. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Succulent and Cactus Dish Garden Workshop – Learn which species of succulents and cacti can be grouped together to thrive in one container. Materials include a container, soil, and all plants needed. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon. Planted Plant Co., 5320 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $65. (509) 290-6289.

Garden Photography Workshop – Photographer C.W. shows his favorite camera settings and composition, and then take photos of different garden areas on the patio. Bring a camera or smartphone. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $5. (509) 467-5258.

Kids Garden Adventure – Interactive gardening class for children 3 and up. Plant a perennial in a pot to water and care for, and in the fall, plant it into the ground. Children will learn about plant life cycles and the importance of taking care of nature. Sunday, Aug. 13, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $35. (509) 467-5258.

Pets

SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night – Bring a dog to the ballpark to watch Spokane Indians baseball. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet-only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to the local animal shelters. Stick around after the game and join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Avista Stadium, 602 N. Havana St. $5. (509) 535-2922.