Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Adam K. Sprague and Caitlin N. Stacy, both of Spokane.

Jesse J. Westby and Kara A. Hines, both of Veradale.

Jon C. Fifield and Misty L. Marcyes, both of Spokane Valley.

Brock R. Eager and Chrisshnay V. Brown, both of Spokane Valley.

Barry S. Wallwork and Siti H. Wayuono, both of Spokane,

Nolan C. Benson and Demeree L. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Shawn R. Kerzman and Natalya N. Nakhabenko, both of Spokane.

Kenneth F. Vitale and Michelle D. Ziolkowski, both of Post Falls.

Logan D. Chase and Emilee D. Danilson, both of Spokane Valley.

Markas M. Thomas and Jessica L. Dias, both of Spokane.

Kirk E. Gladhart and Bonnie A. White, both of Spokane Valley.

Lennard J. Harmon and Sarah A. Blackburn, both of Spokane.

Jonathan R. Nowaski and Kayla M. Keane, both of Spokane Valley.

Jesse D. Simpson and Tia M. Cochran, both of Newman Lake.

Grant M. Wadhams and Amy L. Loffelmacher, both of Spokane.

Robert F. Turner and Rochelle F. Kendall, both of Spokane.

Robert M. Pedreso and Sierra L. Bolen, both of Spokane.

Cody S. Rupert and Kylee M. Fite, both of Spokane.

Stephen J. Gullerud and Katherine J. Gross, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew J. Cowan and Kaylen B. Theurer, both of Post Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cameron E. Melton v. Greg Haulman, restitution of premises.

R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Erin Plunkett, restitution of premises.

MTM Combination LLC v. Jeffery Bell, restitution of premises.

First National Insurance Company of America v. Benjamin D. Clark II, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Michael J. Stafford, restitution of premises.

Heather Morse v. Donn P. Risley, restitution of premises.

Bunting Management Group Inc. v. Jeremiah L. Hoaeae(cq) Jr., restitution of premises.

Charles F. Landes v. Craig A. Landes, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Stacey Davis, restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Mel Serrano, restitution of premises.

JC Properties LLC v. Jacob Pauline, restitution of premises.

Thomas J. Andersen v. City of Millwood, land use petition.

Waste Management of Washington Inc. v. Wolf Home Operations Inc., complaint for breach of contract.

Washington Green Hydroseeding Inc. v. GCX LLC and Western National Mutual Insurance Co., complaint.

Rob Rosellini v. Joshua Clevenger, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McClellan, Susan C. and Patrick M.

Merrell, Lena J. and Palmer, Gage W.

Ashley, Kyle M. and Christpher

Vargas Chavez, Victor M. and Vargas, Claudia L.

Martin, Nancy and Jace

Legal separations granted

Ryno, Veronica and Kevin

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Elisheva S. Couture, 40; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Elijah R. Uhder, 20; 68 days in jail with credit given for 68 days served, after being found guilty of unlawful domestic imprisonment and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Ryan O. Curtis, 38; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Ryan A. Melo, 36; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Daniel J. Haggerty, also known as Daniel J. Haggarty, 47; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jason H. Holloway, 43; $1,080.54 in restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft.

Robert J. Thomas, 33; $7,454.22 in restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and money laundering.

Judge John O. Cooney

Raechel M. Mileham, 31; 17 days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and third-degree theft.