A Grip on Sports: A day that seemed to cry out for bold action ended with a whimper on two fronts

A GRIP ON SPORTS • In an old-time movie, Tuesday would have been one of those days circled on the calendar. You know, in red ink, even if the movie was in black and white. Decision day. When the Pac-12 and, to a lesser extent, the Mariners, would define the future. Nope. Didn’t happen.

• The M’s spun their wheels at MLB’s trade deadline – and then lost on a night opportunity knocked. The Pac-12? The conference showed it remains the champion of playing Hamlet, too torn between options to make a decision. But maybe it’s akin to a Sophie’s choice, which would make the lack of action understandable.

The reports filtering out after commissioner George Kliavkoff presented his media plan to the still-hanging-around nine schools detail a strategy of teaming with Apple for, at its core, a streaming product. A strategy that embraces a future that isn’t here yet but the best minds in the media world assure us will be the tsunami of the next decade.

According to Yahoo’s Ross Dellinger, “Kliavkoff presented what so many expected for months now: a streaming carrier (Apple) as a primary rights-holder, with an annual distribution per school that is less than the rival Big 12’s figure ($32 million) … The presentation actually featured at least two proposals, one less lucrative than the other, depending on the amount of subscription-based incentives met and the addition of outside linear partners, such as ESPN and Fox, who would share in the broadcasting rights of marquee games.”

Fine. The way streaming services work isn’t as easy to digest as cable, now rebranded as linear in media parlance. But then again, some of us are old enough to remember when cable suffered through its growing pains as it devoured over-the-air broadcasts.

ESPN wasn’t always today’s ESPN, you know. It was once a lot worse, then was incredible and, now, after Disney’s cost cutting, is not all that good anymore. Soon, it might be a wholly owned subsidiary of Apple, which seems to be something Kliavkoff and his brain-trust is banking on. Literally.

For now, the idea, as leaked following the non-decision-making meeting, seems to be partnering with the Cupertino-based computer and phone and media giant – hey, it’s right next door to Stanford, isn’t it? ­– for the 2024 school year and beyond. The devilish details aren’t available just yet, at least not to the great unwashed like ourselves, but a base figure of around $20 million a year per school has been rumored. You know, what each school gets now and about two-thirds what the Big 12 is looking at. But that number is the guarantee, reportedly. It would grow, if the Pac-12’s subscribers grow.

Just think of the conference as Lionel Messi and it might make sense.

Will it make economic sense to the schools? And will the nine remaining remain nine? Or will others bolt, preferring the certainty of an old-fashioned deal with a destined-for-change linear company?

For now, we don’t know. Like the Pac-12 your dad followed, that won’t last. A decision is coming and it has to be coming soon. Well, soon in Kliavkoff time.

• The M’s? It seems Jerry Dipoto realizes what we all realized in March. He didn’t do enough in the offseason to challenge for a World Series berth. Maybe not enough to even make a true playoff run.

So, he punted. Made a few trades here or there but nothing major. Held the fort. He seems to be banking on finding a few more key parts come December or January to make a 2024 run. If this group finds magic, so be it. But he didn’t add David Copperfield to force the issue.

Disappointing? Certainly. Smart? Debatable. Reality? Yep.

The lineup August 15 will look pretty much as it did July 15. No Paul Sewald to close games, Dominic Canzone to hold the fort in the outfield until Jarred Kelenic returns and Josh Rojas at second base instead of a DFA’d Kolton Wong, sure, but pretty much the same.

Will the results be better?

Our crystal ball is pretty dusty but we’re pretty confident it doesn’t show us a bunch of guys celebrating with a trophy. Or even celebrating in October at all. And once again we’re stuck utter that worst of all phrases. Wait ‘til next year.

WSU: We spent most of the first part of this column looking at the Pac-12 future, so we won’t regurgitate that here. Instead, we’ll pass along the news from Pullman, as preseason camp opens today. Greg Woods participated in Jake Dickert’s pre-camp media session yesterday and has this story. … It’s also watch list season, which means most every day we will probably have a story to pass along. Today Greg’s report concerns the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list and Brennan Jackson. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, OK, this Athletic mailbag has some realignment and media-deal news, but there’s more. … Questions abound everywhere, including Washington. … Oregon State lost a contributing running back to the portal at this late date. … We are about through Oregon’s pre-camp opponent list, with stories about USC, California, Arizona State and Oregon State. The position previews continue as well with specialists, defensive backs, edge defenders and inside linebackers. … Colorado kicks off training camp with a lot of eyes on a star defensive back. … Arizona State has a history of successful running backs and that shouldn’t change. … Arizona held its media day and the school’s future was a subject of discussion. … UCLA and USC leave for the Big Ten a year from today.

Gonzaga: There were some well-known ex-NBA players playing over the weekend at the Showcase celebrity golf exhibition last weekend. Jim Meehan caught up with Ron Harper and Byron Scott and shares their views on Rui Hachimura and Chet Holmgren’s future.

EWU: Former Eastern receiver Cooper Kupp seems to have injured his hamstring at Rams practice Tuesday. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, another preseason All-American team was announced yesterday and it featured Montana State and Montana players. … Weber State will have new football uniforms. … UC Davis opened camp. … In basketball news, Weber State will have a participant at Damian Lillard’s prestigious camp.

Indians: Hey, Spokane began the six-game series at Everett with a win. Dave Nichols has this story on the 9-6 victory.

Seahawks: Camp continued Tuesday, with the defense looking better, Devon Witherspoon once again flying around the field and Geno Smith still trying to convince the doubters. … The revamped defensive line hopes to ride a three-headed monster up front.

Mariners: Bryce Miller was sharp for three innings last night. Then lost the edge and the Red Sox rallied for a 6-4 victory. … Some folks think Dipoto and the M’s did the right things around the deadline.

Storm: Sami Whitcomb has stepped in and stabilized the Seattle offense.

World Cup: You think there is angst in Pac-12 country? Well, yes there is. But it doesn’t compare to the angst in the country as a whole when it comes to the women’s national team. Wow. It’s almost as if our entire nation has turned into Philadelphia. We’re booing Santa Claus. Granted, the women haven’t been playing well but can we wait until they play Sweden in the round of 16 before we tar and feather the coach and the stars? Thanks.

