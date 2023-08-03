Crews battle 100-acre blaze near Hayden Lake
Aug. 3, 2023 Updated Thu., Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:07 p.m.
Air and ground crews battled a 100-plus-acre wildfire burning Thursday near Hayden Lake.
The Ridge Creek Fire was reported Thursday afternoon about 3 1/2 miles east of the north tip of Hayden Lake, according to the U.S. Forest Service - Idaho Panhandle National Forests Facebook page.
The fire caused Hayden Creek Road to close, but no evacuations were implemented.
Ten interagency aircraft and multiple firefighters worked the fire. Lake traffic on Hayden Lake was asked to clear the waterway for air fire crews.
No additional details were immediately available Thursday.
