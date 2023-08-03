Expect a special evening with the return of the Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl flips his hair during “All My Life,” in December 2017, at the Spokane Arena. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy a print of this photo

Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

The Foo Fighters’ sold-out show Friday at the Spokane Arena will be quite different from the iconic band’s last concert at the Arena. During the 24-song set in December 2017, the charismatic Taylor Hawkins was behind the drum set and front and center during a cover of Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure.”

Hawkins died in Colombia in March 2022, just before the Foo Fighters were set to start tour of American stadiums, which was canceled.

The Foo Fighters have always been a celebratory band, but the vibe has changed with the group’s latest album, “But Here We Are,” released in June. Loss and sorrow are the common denominators. Hawkins was Dave Grohl’s consigliere.

Expect a memorable show when the Foo Fighters perform Friday at the smallest venue on their tour. Drummer Josh Freese, who has performed with everyone from Paul Westerberg to Guns N’ Roses to Nine Inch Nails, is more than capable of filling in for the late Hawkins.

As for what the Foo Fighters will play, it’s hard to say. Grohl, who was the drummer for Nirvana, is a huge rock fan and enjoys tossing in covers. The band covered Sinead O’Connor’s “Mandinka” after the death of the Irish singer-songwriter last week.

It’ll also be interesting to hear what Grohl says to the crowd in between songs. Grohl is excellent at engaging the audience, always in the moment. It wouldn’t be surprising if Grohl waxed on about either the band’s 2017 performance or mentioned what he and Hawkins did while in town before that show. Every Foo Fighters concert is different because of Grohl’s back and forth with concertgoers .

Grohl had to move on with the Foo Fighters, which also includes guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, bassist Nate Mendel and keyboardist Rami Jaffee. Grohl is compelled to work, which is what he did right after the death of Cobain and what he’s done after the death of Hawkins.

Who would have guessed that after the end of Nirvana the Foo Fighters would become one of the most successful bands in rock history? The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have won 15 Grammys and have a massive loyal fan base.

It’s an unlikely story, which starts with Grohl and fortunately didn’t end with the death of Hawkins. As Roger Daltrey eloquently sang, “Long live rock!”