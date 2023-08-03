On the Air
Aug. 3, 2023 Updated Thu., Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:42 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cabo Wabo 250 (qualifying) USA
3 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Michigan FS1
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Atlanta at Chi. Cubs MLB
4 p.m.: Toronto at Boston MLB
4:05 p.m.: Kansas City at Philadelphia NBC
6:38 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego or Colorado at St. Louis MLB
Golf, men’s
11 a.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf
3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
6 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf
Hockey
10 a.m.: Hlinka-Gretzky Cup: USA U18 vs. Canada U18 NHL
Mixed martial arts
6 p.m.: PFL Playoffs: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights ESPN
Soccer, men’s, Leagues Cup
5 p.m.: América vs. Chicago Fire FS1
7 p.m.: Portland Timbers vs. Monterrey FS1
Soccer, women’s World Cup
10 p.m.: Spain vs. Switzerland FS1
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400 (qualifying) USA
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cabo Wabo 250 NBC
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees or Tampa Bay at Detroit MLB
1 p.m.: Miami at Texas or Washington at Cincinnati MLB
1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Boston FS1
5:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego FS1
6:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
Basketball
10 a.m.: BIG3 Basketball CBS
7 p.m.: WNBA: Seattle at Phoenix NBATV
Football
9 a.m.: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony ESPN
1 p.m.: IFL Championship CBSSN
4 p.m.: CFL: Hamilton vs. Montreal CBSSN
Golf, men’s
7:30 a.m.: Western Golf Association: Western Amateur semifinals Golf
11 a.m.: Western Golf Association: Western Amateur final Golf
12:05 p.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS
3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
5 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf
Mixed martial arts
3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: Ross County vs. Celtic CBSSN
7 p.m.: Atlético Madrid vs. Sevilla ESPN2
Soccer, women’s World Cup
1 a.m.: Norway vs. Japan FS1
7 p.m.: South Africa vs. Netherlands Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: SportsCar Championship: Road America USA
9 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Nashville NBC
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Baltimore or Kansas City at Philadelphia MLB
1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Oakland MLB
4:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Las Vegas at New York ABC
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Saskatchewan vs. Ottawa CBSSN
Golf, men’s
Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS
3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
5 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf
Soccer, men’s
8 a.m.: Athletic Club vs. Manchester United ESPN
Soccer, women’s World Cup
2 a.m.: United States vs. Sweden Fox 28
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
