Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the Air

Aug. 3, 2023 Updated Thu., Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:42 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cabo Wabo 250 (qualifying) USA

3 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Michigan FS1

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Atlanta at Chi. Cubs MLB

4 p.m.: Toronto at Boston MLB

4:05 p.m.: Kansas City at Philadelphia NBC

6:38 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego or Colorado at St. Louis MLB

Golf, men’s

11 a.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

6 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf

Hockey

10 a.m.: Hlinka-Gretzky Cup: USA U18 vs. Canada U18 NHL

Mixed martial arts

6 p.m.: PFL Playoffs: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights ESPN

Soccer, men’s, Leagues Cup

5 p.m.: América vs. Chicago Fire FS1

7 p.m.: Portland Timbers vs. Monterrey FS1

Soccer, women’s World Cup

10 p.m.: Spain vs. Switzerland FS1

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400 (qualifying) USA

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cabo Wabo 250 NBC

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees or Tampa Bay at Detroit MLB

1 p.m.: Miami at Texas or Washington at Cincinnati MLB

1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Boston FS1

5:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego FS1

6:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

Basketball

10 a.m.: BIG3 Basketball CBS

7 p.m.: WNBA: Seattle at Phoenix NBATV

Football

9 a.m.: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony ESPN

1 p.m.: IFL Championship CBSSN

4 p.m.: CFL: Hamilton vs. Montreal CBSSN

Golf, men’s

7:30 a.m.: Western Golf Association: Western Amateur semifinals Golf

11 a.m.: Western Golf Association: Western Amateur final Golf

12:05 p.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

5 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf

Mixed martial arts

3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: Ross County vs. Celtic CBSSN

7 p.m.: Atlético Madrid vs. Sevilla ESPN2

Soccer, women’s World Cup

1 a.m.: Norway vs. Japan FS1

7 p.m.: South Africa vs. Netherlands Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: SportsCar Championship: Road America USA

9 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Nashville NBC

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Baltimore or Kansas City at Philadelphia MLB

1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Oakland MLB

4:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Las Vegas at New York ABC

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Saskatchewan vs. Ottawa CBSSN

Golf, men’s

Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

5 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf

Soccer, men’s

8 a.m.: Athletic Club vs. Manchester United ESPN

Soccer, women’s World Cup

2 a.m.: United States vs. Sweden Fox 28

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

