Washington State basketball: Jeremy Harden joins staff as assistant; Cougs to face Boise State in December
Aug. 3, 2023 Updated Thu., Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:27 p.m.
PULLMAN – Washington State basketball added assistant coach Jeremy Harden to its coaching staff on Thursday, head coach Kyle Smith announced.
Harden, of Tucson, Arizona, joins the Cougars from Wenatchee Valley College, where he spent the past five seasons as head coach. He has 10 years of coaching experience, including three years as an assistant at Boise State.
“Jeremy is familiar with the state and the region,” Smith said in a release. “With the roster adjustments in college basketball’s new era, Jeremy’s experience of putting competitive teams together in a quicker fashion will be invaluable.”
At Wenatchee Valley, Harden had a 95-35 record and was named Northwest Athletic Conference East Region Coach of the Year in 2021, when the Knights won the division title.
WSU to face Boise State
Washington State has scheduled a nonconference game against Boise State at the Spokane Arena on Dec. 21.
The game is a part of the Numerica Holiday Hoops, supporting Numerica CARES for Kids, a nonprofit aimed at impacting vulnerable youths and their families.
The Cougars and Broncos have played the past two season, with Boise State winning both games.
