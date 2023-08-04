Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Katherine M. Burke and Sarah D. Geuin, both of Spokane.

Joseph M. Russo and Svitlana Larina, both of Spokane.

Duncan P. McGimpsey and Victoria P. Williams, both of Spokane Valley.

Aleksander D. Black, of Spokane Valley, and Lindsey E. White, of Nine Mile Falls.

Ti K. Villaneuva and Katrina N. Pusi, both of Spokane Valley.

Taylor J. Keeton and Kindra N. Allen, both of Spokane Valley.

David M. Donahue and Caitlin N. Judge, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Alexa B. Rash and Delaney M. Jacobson, both of Spokane.

Aaron W. Herr and Grace M. Howard, both of Airway Heights.

Brandon P. Phelps and Ashley M. M. Martinez, both of Spokane Valley.

Logan J. Stahlecker and Isabella Smith, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Juan C. De La Cruz and Kirley M. Monsalve Palacio, both of Spokane.

John L. Scrimsher and Kayla B. Whitbeck, both of Post Falls.

Jonathan R. Merkel and Jordyn T. Evertz, both of Spokane Valley.

Reginald R. Stanfield and Stacy A. Kruger, both of Spokane Valley.

John P. Saraceno and Tracie L. Comer, both of Spokane Valley.

Brent J. Porter and Sherrie L. Long, both of Spokane Valley.

Ross K. Kyman and Alexis L. Lucassen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Gena Hawk v. Andrea Swiader, restitution of premises.

Blue Point Apartments LLC v. Scott Rahn, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig LP v. Arley Reeves, restitution of premises.

Rustic Ridge LLC v. Lonnie Jones, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Katherine J. Miller, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Andrew J. Oliver, money claimed owed.

Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois v. Treyvonn Yanskey, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Basin Sod Inc. v. Harold Zeutschel Landscaping, John P. Byron LLC, complaint.

Stephanie Long v. Missainmahou Dako, complaint for personal injuries.

American Express National Bank v. Jodi L. Claueen and AAG LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Danforth, Kameron W. and Kendralyn R.

Walton, Cathryn J. and Laquan D.

Santiago, Cory L. and Heidi M.

Reynoso Ortiz, Sheimin D. and Sprecco, Nathaniel J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Melissa Dunham, 33; 151 days in jail with credit given for 151 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Aaron J. Chenoweth, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree assault.

Bryce W. Schara, 34; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Thomas C. Myers, 47; 60 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree assault.

Josieanna A. Gunning, 32; 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree robbery and first-degree theft.

Zon W. Cook, 23; 45 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Erik P. Ticen, 30; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Duston Majmeto, 24; $7,680.63 in restitution, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Cullen J. Gibson, 43; 45 days in jail, first-degree trespassing and malicious mischief.

Nadine L. Grace, 54; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Adrian S. Ramos, 41; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Ebron J. Triano, 42; nine days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Kendra D. Eklund, 47; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Zon W. Cook, 23; 14 days in jail, 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

James W. Dixon, 37; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Dantae J. Billings, 25; 122 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Alexis N. Cook, 22; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Chad C. Doyen, 20; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Beverly B. Ballard, 58; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alexander J. Blair, 29; nine days in jail, possession of a dangerous weapon.

Peter Collier, 37; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jalisa H. Dick, 28; 53 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Cory D. Wilcox, 47; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Jamie L. Marcotte, 36; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Triston R. Millmaker, 23; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Justin T. Martin, 36; 169 days in jail with credit given for 72 days served, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Dustin L. Noble, 27; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

William C. Jackson, 23; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, reckless driving.