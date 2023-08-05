Devon Witherspoon’s role, CB depth headline Seahawks’ lingering questions early in camp

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The preseason now shifts into a little bit of a different mode for the Seahawks after 10 days of training camp.

After taking Saturday off, the Seahawks return to the practice field Sunday and the rest of the week before opening preseason play against the Minnesota Vikings Thursday at Lumen Field at 7 p.m.

Two more preseason games will follow: Aug. 19 against Dallas at Lumen Field and Aug. 26 at Green Bay.

So, while there isn’t much preparation for those contests, there will at least be something of a game-week feel now.

With 10 days of camp in the books, the day off allows us to ponder a few lingering questions. So here we go:

Who will take Dee Eskridge’s role to start the season?

The big news Friday was the revelation that Eskridge, a third-year receiver, has been suspended for the first six games for a violation of the league’s personal-conduct policy.

Eskridge seemed all but assured of a spot on the 53-man roster as one of the team’s five or six receivers – it would seem unlikely they’d keep more than six – and likely in the fourth spot behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

So, who gets that role now?

That answer is even more complicated with the news that Dareke Young, who was essentially the fifth receiver last year, is dealing with a groin-type injury that Carroll said the team is examining to see if it’s a sports hernia.

Those absences, as well as Lockett sitting out the mock game, had Cody Thompson getting significant snaps with the starting offense Friday. Thompson has been a fixture on Seattle’s practice squad since midway through the 2019 season and appeared to be making a legit run at a roster spot a year ago before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the preseason. Now healthy, Thompson, who had four catches for 54 yards in the mock game, could be in line for that long-coveted 53-man roster spot this year.

Cade Johnson, who ended last season as essentially the No. 3 receiver following injuries to Eskridge and Marquise Goodwin, also will compete for a roster spot.

Also in the running appears to be undrafted free-agent rookie Jake Bobo of UCLA, who led all receivers with seven catches for 76 yards in the mock game.

But worth wondering is whether the Seahawks could look to scour the waiver wires for a vet, especially if Young’s injury is significant.

“We have to be real about it that he’s (Eskridge) not going to be available,” Carroll said. “So, we have to let the other guys have their chances and show where they fit in. We’ll deal with Eskridge when we get back. But in the meantime, it’s an opportunity for the guys for sure. Cause he’s been very effective, and he would be the guy you would think would have a great chance to make the club going into the first game. So, there is opportunities for the guys, and they’re battling for it.”

Is Devon Witherspoon really going to end up as the nickel corner?It’s increasingly looking like it. He started Friday’s mock game at that spot with the No. 1 defense, ahead of last year’s starter Coby Bryant, who spent most of the night playing safety with the twos. One thing to consider is that nickel is the predominant alignment for most teams these days; Bryant, for instance, played 63% or more of the snaps in 13 of the 16 games after he took over the job last year. With Witherspoon’s physical play and ability to defend the run, the Seahawks could emphasize the nickel spot even more, making it essentially their base defense, though Bryant’s snap-count numbers show, it basically already has been.

“He’s aggressive, he’s a playmaker, he’s looking for plays to make and it’s a good spot for him in that regard,” Carroll said of Witherspoon this week.

Carroll said the mock game would provide some good info on how well Witherspoon is adapting to the nickel, adding, “We will see how that goes.”

It appeared to go OK as Witherspoon broke up a Drew Lock pass intended for Bobo on the first series of the game to help force a punt.

Carroll said there was no real deadline for establishing roles in what is a crowded secondary. But if Witherspoon remains the starting nickel over the next week or so, that may begin to settle the issue.

Speaking of which, what will Seattle do with all of its corners?

Seattle’s starting corners Friday were Michael Jackson on the right side, Tre Brown on the left and Witherspoon in the nickel. But soon, that trio will be joined by Riq Woolen, who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list after having arthroscopic knee surgery in May. That Jackson has remained on the right side, where Woolen played last year, may increasingly be a hedge against Woolen needing more time to get back in playing shape after now not having done anything on the field since mid-May.

Bryant being used as a safety raises questions about his future, and also maybe helps clear out a potential logjam at cornerback once Woolen comes back.

With Jamal Adams also still on the PUP list and no clear date for his return, Bryant could well be needed as depth at safety.

One also wonders if the Seahawks could look to use their secondary depth as possible trade bait.

Seattle has made a few trades with defensive backs the past few years, such as dealing Ugo Amadi to Philadelphia last year during the preseason and Ahkello Witherspoon the year before.

It’s worth remembering that among Seattle’s cornerback depth is veteran Artie Burns.

Burns was competing for a starting job in 2022 before suffering a groin injury and then playing sparingly once Woolen and Bryant emerged.

But the team re-signed Burns in May, and he was one of the standouts of the mock game, unofficially credited with three pass breakups playing the right cornerback spot for the No. 2 defense.

“He’s been really solid,” Carroll said. “He’s been like the veteran guy. He’s done a nice job on showing the other guys how things work and making the calls. He’s a very good technician. He’s playing good football.”

And who’s returning punts and kicks?

The mock game also gave us some idea of the depth chart for the returners.

The first player back to return punts was Smith-Njigba, who has experience in the role, returning 11 punts for 71 yards in his Ohio State career. And the Carroll-era Seahawks obviously have a precedent of getting playmaking receivers the ball as returners, such as Golden Tate and Lockett. The other player used in a punt-return role Friday was running back DeeJay Dallas, who was Seattle’s leading punt returner last year with 14 for 102 yards.

Dallas, meanwhile, was the first kickoff returner followed by Eskridge. They were two of the only three players who returned a kickoff for Seattle last year, the other being the departed Godwin Igwebuike, who has since signed with Atlanta.