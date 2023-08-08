On the air
Tue., Aug. 8, 2023
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:35 a.m.: Miami at Cincinnati MLB
4:05 p.m.: Houston at Baltimore or Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Mets MLB
6:40 p.m.: San Diego at Seattle Root
Baseball, Little League
8 a.m.: Midwest Regional ESPN
10 a.m.: New England Regional ESPN
Noon: Northwest Regional ESPN
2 p.m.: Great Lakes Regional ESPN
4 p.m.: Metro Regional ESPN
6 p.m.: West Regional ESPN
Golf
3 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: San Diego at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
