77-year-old Post Falls woman dies in I-90 crash
Aug. 9, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
A 77-year-old Post Falls woman died after the car she was in rolled Monday on Interstate 90 near Medical Lake.
Tamra Callaway, 53, of Lake Stevens, Washington, was driving a 2021 Toyota RAV4 west around 5:30 p.m. when she went off the freeway and overcorrected, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Callaway crossed all lanes to the right shoulder and rolled, troopers said. Callaway was injured and Suzanne Twete, a passenger, later died. Both wore seat belts.
WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said Callaway was cited for an infraction.
