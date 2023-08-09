77-year-old Post Falls woman dies in I-90 crash

A 77-year-old Post Falls woman died after the car she was in rolled Monday on Interstate 90 near Medical Lake.

Tamra Callaway, 53, of Lake Stevens, Washington, was driving a 2021 Toyota RAV4 west around 5:30 p.m. when she went off the freeway and overcorrected, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Callaway crossed all lanes to the right shoulder and rolled, troopers said. Callaway was injured and Suzanne Twete, a passenger, later died. Both wore seat belts.

WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said Callaway was cited for an infraction.