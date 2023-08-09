On the air
Wed., Aug. 9, 2023
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 p.m.: SRX Series: Eldora Speedway ESPN
Baseball, MLB
9:35 a.m.: Houston at Baltimore or Atlanta at Pittsburgh MLB
3:40 p.m.: St. Louis at Tampa Bay or Washington at Philadelphia MLB
7:10 p.m.: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Baseball, Little League
10 a.m.: Midwest Regional ESPN2
Noon: Mid-Atlantic Regional ESPN
2 p.m.: Mountain Regional ESPN2
4 p.m.: New England Regional ESPN
6 p.m.: Northwest Regional ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle NBA
Football, CFL
6 p.m.: Edmonton at Winnipeg CBS Sports
Football, NFL preseason
4 p.m.: Houston at New England ABC
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle NBC
Golf
6 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA
11 a.m.: Fedex St. Jude Championship Golf
3 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
6 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Spain Fox 28
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Football, NFL preseason
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle 94.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.