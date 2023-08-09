The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
64°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 p.m.: SRX Series: Eldora Speedway ESPN

Baseball, MLB

9:35 a.m.: Houston at Baltimore or Atlanta at Pittsburgh MLB

3:40 p.m.: St. Louis at Tampa Bay or Washington at Philadelphia MLB

7:10 p.m.: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Baseball, Little League

10 a.m.: Midwest Regional ESPN2

Noon: Mid-Atlantic Regional ESPN

2 p.m.: Mountain Regional ESPN2

4 p.m.: New England Regional ESPN

6 p.m.: Northwest Regional ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle NBA

Football, CFL

6 p.m.: Edmonton at Winnipeg CBS Sports

Football, NFL preseason

4 p.m.: Houston at New England ABC

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle NBC

Golf

6 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA

11 a.m.: Fedex St. Jude Championship Golf

3 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

6 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Spain Fox 28

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Football, NFL preseason

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle 94.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports