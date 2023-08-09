Three vehicles involved in ‘multi-fatality’ collision on I-90 near Moses Lake

A multiple-vehicle crash killed more than one person, injured several others and closed Interstate 90 Wednesday 10 miles east of Moses Lake.

Washington State Patrol District 6 wrote on X, formerly called Twitter, that three vehicles were involved and nine people were injured in the crash reported around 2:20 p.m. It later called the crash a “multi-fatality collision,” and said that the freeway was closed in both directions before reopening around 6:30 p.m.

Life Flight Network was en route to the scene, according to a WSP email.

WSP said on X that more details will be released.