Three vehicles involved in ‘multi-fatality’ collision on I-90 near Moses Lake
Aug. 9, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:02 p.m.
A multiple-vehicle crash killed more than one person, injured several others and closed Interstate 90 Wednesday 10 miles east of Moses Lake.
Washington State Patrol District 6 wrote on X, formerly called Twitter, that three vehicles were involved and nine people were injured in the crash reported around 2:20 p.m. It later called the crash a “multi-fatality collision,” and said that the freeway was closed in both directions before reopening around 6:30 p.m.
Life Flight Network was en route to the scene, according to a WSP email.
WSP said on X that more details will be released.
