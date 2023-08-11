Washington to allow anglers to keep Chinook salmon caught in the Snake

From staff reports

Anglers fishing a portion of the Snake River in southeastern Washington will be allowed to keep some Chinook salmon this fall.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced in a news release Thursday two separate seasons for harvesting Chinook on portions of the Snake.

The agency cited a forecasted return of 272,400 bright adults to the Columbia River as the reason for allowing anglers to harvest the fish. A significant portion of those fish are expected to make it into the Snake.

Beginning Sept. 7, anglers fishing the Lyons Ferry Bubble Fishery from Marker 28 on the river’s south shore upstream to the Highway 261 Bridge from Thursday through Sunday will be allowed to harvest two adult Chinook salmon per day. Only one of the two can be wild. Adult Chinook salmon are those 24 inches long or longer.

There will be no limit on jack Chinook salmon, but the minimum size is 12 inches. All other salmon must be released, and barbless hooks are required. The season will remain open until further notice, according to the release.

The other harvest opportunity covers the stretch from the power lines just upstream of West Evans Road on the south shore upstream to the Oregon border.

That season begins Aug. 18 and runs through Oct. 31. Anglers will be allowed three adult Chinook salmon daily, and there will be no limit on jack Chinook. Both wild and hatchery fish can be harvested.

Barbless hooks are required for both seasons.

All anglers are required to stop fishing after hitting their daily limit. Two-pole permits won’t be allowed.

WDFW also said anglers should identify their catch carefully, and release any coho salmon and steelhead caught. Anglers are required to record their harvest of Chinook salmon.