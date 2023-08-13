The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Sports

On the air

By Taylor Newquist taylorn@spokesman.com

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, American Legion

1 p.m.: American Legion semifinal ESPNU

4 p.m.: American Legion semifinal ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

4:20 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta OR Oakland at St. Louis MLB

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root

5:40 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado FS1

Soccer, English Premier League

Noon: Wolverhampton at Manchester United USA

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

1 a.m. (Tuesday): Semifinal: Sweden vs. Spain Fox 28

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 1053.-FM

All events subject to change

Top stories in Sports