On the air
Sun., Aug. 13, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, American Legion
1 p.m.: American Legion semifinal ESPNU
4 p.m.: American Legion semifinal ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
4:20 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta OR Oakland at St. Louis MLB
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root
5:40 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado FS1
Soccer, English Premier League
Noon: Wolverhampton at Manchester United USA
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
1 a.m. (Tuesday): Semifinal: Sweden vs. Spain Fox 28
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 1053.-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.