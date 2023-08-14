On the air
Mon., Aug. 14, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, American Legion
4 p.m.: American Legion Final ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
4:20 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta TBS
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root
6:40 p.m.: Baltimore at San Diego OR Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
3 a.m. (Wednesday): Semifinal: England vs. Australia Fox 28
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
