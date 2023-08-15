Grand jury declines to indict man accused of Coeur d’Alene bar shooting
Aug. 15, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 p.m.
A grand jury declined to indict a 42-year-old man accused of injuring another man in a shooting at Corner Bar in Coeur d’Alene.
Following the grand jury’s decision, the case against Cory Hippenstiel was dismissed, according to court records.
Coeur d’Alene police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the bar, 1628 N. Fourth St., just before 8 p.m. on May 29. Officers found Brandon Burnette with gunshot wounds to his arm and abdomen.
Burnette and Hippenstiel were drinking at the bar when they began arguing and eventually went outside, where they got into a fight, according to investigators.
At one point in the fight, Hippenstiel allegedly went and got a handgun from his truck and shot Burnette, then waited for police to arrive, according to court documents.
A grand jury was convened in June and, after hearing evidence in the case, did not concur with prosecutors indicting Hippenstiel.
The case was subsequently dismissed.
Both Hippenstiel’s attorney and the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.