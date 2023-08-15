The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
80°F
Current Conditions
Smoke
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

Several killed as sweeping Russian air attack targets western Ukraine

Aug. 15, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:32 p.m.

A rescuer examines a roof of a damaged residential building after missile strike on the city of Lviv, western Ukraine on Aug. 15 amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the messaging app Telegram that, “many missiles were shot down”, but that “residential buildings got hit” in the strike, adding, “more than 100 apartments were damaged, more than 500 windows were broken, and a kindergarten was destroyed” after a missile flew into its yard. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
A rescuer examines a roof of a damaged residential building after missile strike on the city of Lviv, western Ukraine on Aug. 15 amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the messaging app Telegram that, “many missiles were shot down”, but that “residential buildings got hit” in the strike, adding, “more than 100 apartments were damaged, more than 500 windows were broken, and a kindergarten was destroyed” after a missile flew into its yard. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
By Friedemann Kohler German Press Agency

KYIV, Ukraine – Several people were killed and injured in a barrage of Russian missile strikes that damaged dozens of buildings in western Ukraine overnight, officials said on Tuesday.

Air raid alerts were issued across the entirety of Ukraine as 24 cruise missiles were fired by Russian fighter jets flying over the Caspian Sea, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

In addition, a Russian frigate in the Black Sea launched four Kalibr cruise missiles.

Air defenses intercepted 16 of the missiles, the air force said.

At least three people were killed in the north-western city of Lutsk, located in the Volyn region bordering NATO-member Poland, said regional governor Yuriy Pohulyaiko.

Several injured people were taken to hospitals.

Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, and its surrounding area were also hit in the early hours of Tuesday by Russian cruise missiles, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

About 40 buildings were damaged, with the attic of an apartment building catching fire and the grounds of a kindergarten pounded, he said.

The mayor released a video that he said was a deep bomb crater left by the Russian missile that hit the kindergarten’s premises.

Rocket impacts were also reported from the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhya, as well as Kramatorsk, which are closer to the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

One man died in Kramatorsk, local prosecutors said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Nation/World