Two injured, two flee in two-vehicle crash on I-90/Highway 195
Aug. 15, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:29 p.m.
Two people were seriously injured and two others fled the scene after a crash late Monday night on Interstate 90 and Highway 195 in Spokane.
Two vehicles were traveling westbound on I-90 around 11:30 p.m. when a 2010 Acura TSX, driven by 21-year-old Conner McDougall, of Spokane, took the Highway 195 exit, according to a Washington State Patrol news release and WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell.
A 2008 Honda Accord, driven by 22-year-old Dustyn Forrest, of Valley, Washington, crossed I-90 and cut in front of McDougall on the off-ramp, WSP said.
The Honda struck the guardrail and rolled onto its roof, and the Acura continued across the on-ramp and struck the bridge abutment, officials said.
Forrest and his passenger, 21-year-old Gabriel Aparicio, of Spokane, ran from the scene but were later contacted by police, WSP said.
McDougall and his passenger, 22-year-old Kaden Mackowiak, of Chewelah, were taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Riddell said the injured men were in serious but stable condition Tuesday morning. Potential charges against the drivers are pending, he said.
WSP said it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
