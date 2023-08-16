Hayden Lake fire over 3,100 acres, 15% contained

A fire burning the last two weeks near Hayden Lake is over 3,100 acres and 15% contained.

The Ridge Creek Fire, about 31/2 miles east of the northern tip of Hayden Lake, grew about 350 acres between Tuesday and Wednesday because of the hot, dry weather, according to a news release from the Eastern Area Incident Management Team and U.S. Forest Service.

Fire crews and heavy equipment operators continued to make progress in strengthening containment lines Wednesday, the release said. Aircraft continues to suppress the blaze as well.

Air resources will continue to use area waterways, including Hayden Lake, to collect water and drop it on the fire, fire officials said. Boaters are asked to look out for aircraft and move toward the shoreline if aircraft are in the area.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office closed the Honeysuckle boat launch Wednesday so aircraft can safely draw water from the lake, according to the City of Hayden Facebook page.

Several Forest Service roads and trails are closed in the area, according to the release. Residents north and southwest of the fire are asked to be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen.

The fire was human-caused and is under investigation.