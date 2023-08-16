‘He’s having a really good camp’: Terez Traynor adds new dimension to Idaho receivers after return from injury

Idaho Vandals wide receiver Terez Traynor chats with the defense during a break in a fall camp practice on Wednesday at the University of Idaho in Moscow, ID. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

By Colton Clark For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW – Terez Traynor emerged as a standout receiver for the Idaho Vandals two years ago.

He led the 2021 team with 737 yards and three touchdowns on 50 catches. Coming into the 2022 season, the Vandals were expecting another productive year from Traynor.

But he appeared in just four games before suffering a season-ending injury on Oct. 1 against Northern Colorado. Traynor underwent surgery on his broken foot and spent the rest of the year on the sideline.

“It was hard, but I got through it because of my teammates,” Traynor said last week after the 10th practice of Idaho fall camp. “I worked for eight months, just doing rehab. I took it day by day. All of my teammates and everybody on the staff kept me in high spirits. I just had no choice but to get through it.”

Meanwhile, two of Traynor’s teammates in the receiving corps became Football Championship Subdivision superstars.

Hayden Hatten earned unanimous All-American, piling up 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns. Jermaine Jackson joined him on the All-Big Sky first team with 1,049 yards and five touchdowns.

Hatten and Jackson are returning for the Vandals, who boast one of the best receiving corps in the FCS.

Traynor, now a Junior, might not be Idaho’s top receiving target anymore, but he hopes to lock down the No. 3 WR position and add extra firepower to the Vandals’ already-explosive passing game.

“I’m ready to come back and do what we did last year, with more on top,” Traynor said.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Traynor earned a third-team All-Big Sky nod and was named to the HERO Sports sophomore All-America team in 2021. During this preseason, he seems to be returning to form.

“He’s having a really good camp,” second-year Idaho coach Jason Eck said recently of Traynor. “He’s had injuries and some things have been bothering him, but he’s pushing through. I give a lot of credit to him. When you see two guys have 1,000-yard seasons and they are both coming back, a lot of guys in (Traynor’s) position might say, ‘Ah, I’m going to the (transfer) portal.’ But he’s a competitor. I’m really pleased with how he’s come back and improved, and I think he can help us win.”

A rangy receiver with impressive leaping abilities, Traynor is a deep-ball threat who is difficult to match in single coverage. He’s produced several highlight-reel catches during fall camp, outjumping cornerbacks for big plays down field.

“He’s a big guy, an athletic guy who’s going to go and get it when the ball is put up in the air,” Jackson said. “He’s physical and good with his hands. He’s a good high-pointer.”

Traynor admits that he’s still learning the ins and outs of Eck’s offense and finding his footing on the field after a long rehab process.

“I’m feeling better, but I’ve got a lot of stuff to work on before the first game (Aug. 31 at Lamar).”

The Vandals boast what’s arguably the best receiving duo in the nation, but with Traynor back in the fold, they might also have the top receiving trio in the FCS.

“The potential of this receiving room is out of the roof,” Jackson said.

Eck isn’t ready to name a starter at the No. 3 WR spot, but the coach said Traynor is the frontrunner midway through fall camp.

The other contenders are redshirt freshman Jordan Dwyer and redshirt junior Michael Graves. Dwyer recorded 136 yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches in just four games last season. Graves logged 194 yards and one score in nine appearances last year.

Traynor is by far the most experienced of the bunch. After graduating from Doss High in Louisville, Kentucky, Traynor spent two seasons at Western Kentucky. He redshirted in 2019, then appeared in 10 games for the Hilltoppers in 2020 – with one start – and finished that season with 36 yards.

Traynor transferred to Idaho the following offseason.

“It came to a point where I had to get away from home,” he said.

Traynor was familiar with former Idaho coach Paul Petrino, who had spent six years as an assistant at Louisville. During his time with the Cardinals, Petrino had coached Traynor’s uncle, receiver LaVell Boyd, who went on to play in the NFL from 2000-03.

“There was a connection (at Idaho),” Traynor said.