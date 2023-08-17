13-time felon accused of beating, raping, robbing woman before lengthy SWAT standoff near downtown Spokane

A 13-time convicted felon accused of beating, raping and robbing a woman Wednesday near downtown Spokane engaged in an hours-long standoff with police before his arrest.

Rashad Beckham, 44, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, rape and kidnapping, according to a Spokane police news release.

Police responded Wednesday afternoon to the Buder Haven apartment building, a Catholic Charities Eastern Washington property for homeless people at 201 E. Second Ave., for a reported assault, police said. Officers located a bloody and distraught woman who indicated a male acquaintance had assaulted her.

The initial investigation indicated the victim was threatened, assaulted with a knife, raped and robbed while inside Beckham’s residence.

According to court documents, the victim told police Beckham asked her to come over to sell him methamphetamine, so she drove over to sell him he drugs. When she arrived, Beckham locked the door behind her and started talking to himself. He continually said, “Why did you make me do this to you,” she told police Beckham said.

Beckham then pushed her onto the bed and pulled out a black folding knife, she told police. He started punching her in the face and held the knife to her cheek.

The victim said she tried fighting back, but Beckham continued punching her and saying, “Don’t make me kill you,” according to documents.

She told police she repeatedly told Beckham to stop, but he appeared to be talking to himself and not registering what she said.

She said Beckham then raped her and let her off the bed.

She said she put her pants on and grabbed her purse, but Beckham blocked the door and took her cell phone and $400 cash from her purse, court records show. The victim told police Beckham then let her out of the room and she ran downstairs to contact Catholic Charities staff.

Police observed significant bruising and cuts to her face and neck, as well as a bloody lip and nose, according to documents. Her left eye was swollen, partially closing the eye, and she was crying, saying she had significant pain to her eye and had difficulty breathing.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers attempted to contact the reportedly armed suspect, but he would not surrender or engage with police, the release said. Specialty resources, including SWAT and negotiators, responded .

Negotiators attempted to communicate with the suspect and peacefully resolve the situation for several hours, but Beckham continued to scream at officers and would not surrender, officers said.

A search warrant for his residence was granted, and police deployed chemical agents into the apartment, ultimately forcing Beckham out, where he was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, the release said.