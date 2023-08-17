Fire injures person, destroys home and surrounding vegetation

A fire injured a person, destroyed a mobile home and burned 1 acre Wednesday near Ford.

Stevens County Fire District 1 crews responded to a residence fire in the Ford area, according to the district’s Facebook page. While en route, crews learned a propane tank was exposed to the fire and the blaze extended into the surrounding vegetation.

Firefighters found the mobile home engulfed in flames and trees on fire around it. Crews worked to contain the fire while a neighbor used a tractor to help protect structures and the propane tank, the post said.

Washington State Department of Natural Resources crews helped contain the line around the fire. The mobile home owner was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, the district said.