38-year-old man stabs father multiple times on South Hill, court documents say

A man woke up to his 38-year-old son stabbing him Wednesday morning on Spokane’s South Hill, according to court documents.

Tyler E. Anderson was charged with suspicion of first- and second-degree assault.

The man told police he was asleep at about 4:15 a.m. in his bed in the 3000 block of East 36th Avenue when he was suddenly awakened to his son, Anderson, stabbing him in his right hip, court records show.

After stabbing him four times with a steak knife in the hip, chest and legs, Anderson, who also lives at the home, threw the knife in the bedroom and said he was going to grab another knife, the victim told police. He said he grabbed Anderson to prevent him from getting another knife and Anderson punched him.

He yelled for a woman in the home to call 911 and that Anderson stabbed him, he told police. He then wrestled Anderson to the floor and held him there until police arrived.

A police officer who was dispatched to the stabbing saw through a backyard window the victim was on top of Anderson, documents say. The officer entered the home, saw the victim holding Anderson on the floor and handcuffed Anderson.

Police found blood and bloody footprints on the floor in the home and a bloody steak knife under a pillow on a bed.

The victim was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, and Anderson was transported to the Spokane County Jail.

The man’s injuries included a partially collapsed lung, according to documents.

Anderson made his first appearance Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court and is set for an arraignment June 25. He remained in jail Thursday night in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Anderson was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in 2017 in Spokane County.