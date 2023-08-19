Winona fire evacuations downgraded, several structures damaged

“Leave now” evacuations for a 3,000-acre Whitman County fire were downgraded Saturday to “get ready” as fire crews got a better handle on the Winona Fire.

The fire, which remained at 0% containment Saturday, destroyed one primary structure and damaged another, according to a Southeast Washington Incident Management Team 1 news release Saturday morning. Several secondary structures were also damaged.

The blaze, originally estimated at 5,000 acres, started Friday afternoon near the small town of Winona, burning grass and brush and threatening crops and structures, according to the release. Air resources and state aid are helping fight the fire.

Fire officials said crews focused on protecting structures and improving and building fire lines Saturday.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said the Level 1 evacuation will be in effect at least until Sunday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the release said.