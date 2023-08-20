Mariners pitcher Emerson Hancock leaves game vs. Astros after two innings

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

HOUSTON – While one rookie starting pitcher is ready to return from an injury, the Mariners will likely be sending another rookie starter to the injured list after Sunday’s game at Minute Main Park.

Right-hander Emerson Hancock, who started the series finale versus the Astros, was removed from the game after two innings due to a shoulder strain, per the Mariners.

In an in-game interview during the broadcast on Peacock, manager Scott Servais said that Hancock felt something in his lat (latissimus dorsi) after pitching a scoreless second inning.

Servais said postgame that Hancock felt the lat “kind of grab” and they had to get him out of the game.

The former first-round pick in 2020 had the start to his 2022 season delayed by six weeks due to a lat strain that he suffered during a minor league minicamp in February. He’s battled shoulder issues since being taken with the No. 6 overall pick out of the University of Georgia.

The Mariners immediately shut down Hancock and were forced to go to the bullpen. Seattle’s 6-0 lead was trimmed to one run in the bottom of the third with lefty Tayler Saucedo failing to get an out in the five batters he faced. He gave up a two-run single to Yordan Alvarez and an RBI double to Yainer Diaz before being removed. His replacement Trent Thornton gave up a two-run double to Mauricio Dubon to allow the two inherited runs to score.

The Mariners had planned to shift to a six-man starting rotation with rookie right-hander Bryan Woo coming off the injured list and starting either the second or third game in the upcoming series versus the White Sox.

That plan might need to be readjusted or scrapped completely with Hancock’s injury. They will likely add a reliever for at least a game or two in Chicago before reinstating Woo from the injured list. Seattle does have off days almost every week in the upcoming schedule.

Caballero hurting

Jose Caballero was out of the starting lineup on Sunday afternoon. The versatile infielder was noticeably limping after taking a 96-mph fastball from Framber Valdez off his lower leg in Saturday night’s 10-3 victory over the Astros.

After getting hit by Valdez, which the Mariners felt was on purpose, Caballero took exception to it, exchanging words with the Astros’ All-Star pitcher. Both benches emptied with some jostling and jawing.

“He plays his game and we don’t ever want him to change,” manager Scott Servais said. “He sets the tone for our team and our guys love it. I love it. I don’t want him to change for a second.”

With the adrenaline of the incident fueling his already tenacious style and numbing any pain, Caballero immediately stole second on Valdez’s pickoff move and would’ve stolen third on the following pitch had Cade Marlowe not fouled off the pitch.

“He was running around a lot last night,” Servais said pregame. “I had a good feeling he’d be running. He’s not going to back down. It’s just how he plays. We’ve seen it since he came up. The way he plays, he’s got some edge to him. He’s the guy, if you’re in the other dugout, he probably drives you crazy. If he’s in our dugout, you absolutely love him. We’ve played against guys like that over the years. They’ll drive you crazy once in a while. So it’s nice to have that guy on our team.”

Also





J.P. Crawford went 0-for-3 in his rehab game with High-A Everett on Saturday night. He had two flyouts and struck out looking. He was expected to meet the team in Chicago, Sunday evening, and be reinstated from the injured list for Monday’s series opener vs. the White Sox.

The Mariners have tallied 10 or more hits in five of their last six games and in 14 of their last 24 games.