Sounders put up a dud against Atlanta in return to action

Jayda Evans Seattle Times

There likely won’t be a Sounders match with more equal footing than Sunday’s against Atlanta United.

The sides were kicked out of the monthlong Leagues Cup tournament in the group stage, giving similar time to prepare for the MLS restart to the regular season. The clubs are also familiar with each other despite being in different conferences.

The evening at Lumen Field was a family reunion, with Atlanta president and CEO Garth Lagerwey and coach Gonzo Pineda making their first return to Seattle since taking the positions. The Sounders recognized both before kickoff while former club captain Ozzie Alonzo, who currently plays for Atlanta, took time to honor keeper Stefan Frei before the match for passing Alonso’s record for Sounders appearances through all competitions (340).

The knowledge and time Seattle had to focus on its tactics made it disconcerting that the Sounders lacked signs of improvement after the break. The Rave Green were chasing the match after conceding a goal in the 11th minute and again couldn’t put any of their multiple chances in the back of the net, losing 2-0 to Atlanta on a hazy Sunday night.

Most of the 31,149 in attendance left the stadium well before the final whistle.

United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis headed an assist by Brooks Lennon past Frei for the game’s opening goal. The keeper got part of his left hand on the ball, but not enough to stop the shot.

Giakoumakis had his brace in the 65th minute. United midfielder Thiago Almada had space to cleanly get service into the box, where Giakoumakis headed the ball in at the near post.

The Sounders recorded one shot on goal in the opening half — a Leo Chu attempt in the eighth minute that was saved by keeper Brad Guzan. Seattle was more active in front of goal in the second half, but midfielder Albert Rusnak hit the post in the 58th minute, a header by Yeimar Gomez Andrade off a corner kick in the 48th minute was saved and Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz was off target.

The Peruvian designated player hasn’t netted a goal since a road win in Charlotte in June.

United’s lineup looked re-energized by French midfielder Tristan Muyumba and Portuguese forward Xande Silva, who were signed during the summer transfer window and made their MLS debuts Sunday. Silva was subbed off in the 66th minute.

The Sounders (10-9-6) had their ideal starting lineup, but midfielder Cristian Roldan wasn’t available on the right wing due to a concussion suffered in July. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer adjusted by playing forward Jordan Morris on the right wing and Chu on the left.

Frei returned to goal after needing surgery to repair a dislocated finger. He made sure the score line wasn’t worse with five valiant saves against Atlanta (10-7-8).

Lagerwey left the Sounders in November 2022 after leading the building of rosters that won two MLS Cups and the CONCACAF Champions League title last year. Pineda was an assistant for Schmetzer and played for the club. He departed in August 2021.

Seattle travels to play Minnesota next week.