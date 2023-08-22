Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Coeur d’Alene Artists Studio Tour – Featuring 36 artists in 17 studios, the Studio Tour allows the public to see the creative process and purchase artwork directly from the source. Download the Studio Tour Map or pick one up in person at the Cd’A Chamber of Commerce. Tickets and information at: artsandculturecda.org/artists-studio-tour. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Classes/Workshops

Pastel Workshop – Work on two 8-by-10-inch drawings. It is advised that students take a basic drawing class before taking a pastel class. Monday-Tuesday, 5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $78. (509) 325-1500.

Community Sew-In – Come with a current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring sewing machines (or hand work,) fabric, extension cords, and the love of sewing. Thursdays through the end of August. Thursday, noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Home/Garden

Produce Swap – Drop into the library to share extra fresh homegrown produce and take home something different from another garden. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. See scld.org/events for different library locations. Sunday, 10 a.m. Free.

Fall and Winter Fruit Tree Care – Learn what to do to prepare fruit trees for the winter, as well as what to do in the dormant season to keep trees pest-free for spring. Sunday, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Ask the experts about plant issues. Get advice about plant selection, maintenance, environmentally friendly practices, pest management, effective landscaping practices and more. Friday, 1-5 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Pets

Paws in the Pool – Furry friends are invited to take a dip in the pool with other dog friends, and shop at dog-related vendors. Two different sessions will occur: small dogs (65 pounds or less) are welcome between 10-11:15 a.m., and large dogs (66 pounds and over) are welcome between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Valley Mission Park, 11123 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley. $5.