The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
55°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, Little League World Series

Noon: Curacao vs. Mexico ESPN

4 p.m.: Washington vs. California ESPN

Baseball, MLB

4:05 p.m.: Toronto at Baltimore MLB

6:40 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arizona FS1

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Las Vegas at Chicago Fox 28

Golf

6 a.m.: Asian Tour: St. Andrews Bay Championship Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open Golf

3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Canadian Women’s Open Golf

Soccer, college women’s

3 p.m.: Creighton at Stanford Pac-12

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open qualifying ESPNEWS

Track and field

10:30 a.m.: World Athletics Championships USA

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change