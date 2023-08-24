Hannah Dasher just might burn down the Lucky You Lounge with an incendiary performance

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

The first time Hannah Dasher headlines the Evergreen State is during the next to last concert scheduled for the Lucky You Lounge.

“As a musician, you never like to hear about a venue closing,” Dasher said. “That’s unfortunate but I’m going to play and play hard. I’ve never been to Spokane and I want people to see what I’m all about.”

Dasher, 34, is an old-school firecracker with a personality that’s as big as her hair. The Savannah, Georgia, native, who dresses vintage and embraces an eclectic style of country music, is refreshingly larger than life.

“I’m about the music and I’m about having a good time,” Dasher said while calling from Bozeman. “I’m a traditionalist who does what I want to do. It hasn’t been easy. I’ve been told I was too country. I had to fight to have pedal steel on my records. It’s been a battle.”

The uncompromising singer-singer made some noise in Nashville in 2021 with her debut EP, “The Half Record,” which included the fiery hits “Leave This Bar” and “Girls Call the Shots.”

The country maverick delivers tunes that possess a rootsy, rollicking and rocking sound. The songs are muscular, clever and surprising. “I’m filling in a big void,” Dasher said. “I’m independent and demanding but I just want to make the best music possible. I’m not that different from my musical heroes.”

Dasher grew up listening to an array of genres. “So that can’t help but be reflected in my music,” Dasher said. “I’m a fan first.”

AC/DC, George Strait and Aretha Franklin were among Dasher’s favorites. “And then there was Hank Williams and Hank Williams Jr. Alan Jackson was the end all be all for me. And then when I hit puberty and started hanging out with boys, I fell in love with Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top and my beloved Lynyrd Skynyrd. I’ve been all over the place as a music fan, which I think is healthy.”

“The Other Damn Half,” the follow-up to Dasher’s aforementioned EP will be released by the end of the year. The potent country tunes will be previewed at the Lucky You.

“It’s like (the band) Blackberry Smoke with a pedal steel guitar,” Dasher said. “It’s powerful, nostalgic and you’ll hear elements of early Reba (McEntire).”

Dasher said the show is so hot that she might burn down the Lucky You. “That’s always a possibility when you have as much Aqua Net in your hair as I do,” Dasher cracked.