Is there a more normal comic than Samuel J. Comroe?

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

During a “Seinfeld” episode, the character Kramer questions whether protagonist Jerry Seinfeld is really a stand-up. “Jerry’s too normal to be a comedian,” Kramer cracked.

Kramer was incorrect about Seinfeld, but he had a point. The professional comic stereotype is not an individual who is together, normal or lives in Baltimore. Samuel J. Comroe is all of those. The happily married father of two toddlers jokes about his family. “I have the perfect wife and perfect children,” Comroe said.

Since much of comedy is borne of conflict, it sounds as if Comroe doesn’t have much material but the inventive humorist has a deep well of amusing bits.

Comroe broke through to the masses on the NBC talent show competition “America’s Got Talent” in 2018, where he finished fourth.

“That was an incredible experience,” Comroe said. “That show helped launch my career.”

“AGT” judge Howie Mandel praised Comroe.

“Howie was great,” Comroe said while calling from his Baltimore home. “I think Howie was the judge that understood me the most since he’s a comedian. Howie’s advice was to keep on writing. I have plenty to write and talk about.”

Having Tourette syndrome has been part of Comroe’s stand-up. Comroe jokes that he has 99 problems but a twitch isn’t one of them. “I don’t think that it’s a bad thing to talk about that,” Comroe said.

A comic once advised Comroe to use Tourette for material. “If I’m twitching at least people know why, if I explain it” Comroe said.

Comroe grew up in Los Angeles consuming George Carlin albums and Dave Chappelle specials. “I remember making people laugh in high school and I just gave comedy a shot,” Comroe said.

Another difference between Comroe and other comics is that most stand-ups move to Los Angeles. “I left LA because of my wife (who is studying to be an attorney),” Comroe said. “It’s so different here but I love it. You can be a professional comic on this coast.”

Comroe jokes about being a house husband since he works weekends and takes care of his children during the week. “It’s great,” Comroe said. “I love having a family. The bonus is that soon my wife will start working and then I can retire.”