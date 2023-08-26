Central Valley graduate Brandon Thomas forces fumble during Eastern Washington’s scrimmage

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

With the offense’s presumed starters – and many of their backups – sitting out this second and final preseason scrimmage on Saturday, it wasn’t a big surprise that Eastern Washington’s defense proved to be the more dominant unit.

Still, the exercise was a significant one for those trying to climb the depth chart and earn a spot on the travel roster this week as the team prepares to play North Dakota State on Sept. 2.

Which is one reason, perhaps, why everyone was so excited for Brandon Thomas when he forced a fumble late in the scrimmage at Roos Field.

“Coach (Aaron) Best always says (it takes) three strong strides (and) three strong steps after the whistle to know that you’re sprinting to the ball,” said Thomas, a true freshman defensive end and graduate of Central Valley High School. “I take pride in effort because I know I’m not as talented as the other guys.

“I saw a dude running down the middle, and I came from the side, and I just tried to hit him as hard as I could, tried to punch the ball out.”

The play by Thomas – who finished with four tackles – was perhaps the most notable play of the afternoon by the defense, which held the offense without a touchdown.

“The first drive was probably their best drive,” Best said. “We were just too sloppy on offense.”

It wasn’t entirely unexpected that the defense dominated, Best said, considering the planned absences on offense. Redshirt sophomore Kekoa Visperas, more than a handful of offensive linemen and about half of the receiving corps – plus running backs Tuna Altahir, Justice Jackson, Malik Dotson and Brandon Montoya – did not participate.

“How much we’ll get out of this is far as who made the plays and who was in position to make plays, (we will determine) when we get to see the film,” Best said. “But defense won the day, undoubtedly. It was the antithesis of Monday, when the offense kind of had their way.”

In Monday’s scrimmage, delayed two days because of air conditions, Visperas completed 9 of 10 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.

On Saturday, junior quarterbacks Jared Taylor and Michael Wortham both played early but then gave way to true freshmen Nate Bell and Aidan Carter.

Taylor completed his lone attempt for a 5-yard gain; Wortham went 2 for 4 for 20 yards. Bell completed 9 of 15 attempts for 89 yards, and Carter was 4 of 11 for 40 yards. None threw an interception.

Senior running back Isaiah Lewis led the ground game with six carries for 56 yards, including a 32-yard run.

“As a team, we’ve got freshmen that need to learn and grow,” Wortham said. “We just want to make sure everyone’s comfortable.”

Most of the veteran defensive players participated, with the exceptions of senior defensive end Brock Harrison, senior cornerback Darrien Sampson and redshirt sophomore safety Kentrell Williams Jr.

A full depth chart for the opener against North Dakota State will be released early this week.

Junior linebacker Derek Tommasini said it was nice for the defense to go out there and have a good day.

“Last scrimmage the offense had us a bit,” he said. “I think we turned it around, pulled it together, got a lot of energy going and made things happen.”

He also emphasized the importance of younger players using the scrimmage to get better.

“Live reps are the best thing you can get as a player, so when you’re out there in a live situation it shows the coaches what you can do under pressure,” Tommasini said. “It also shows how you react to physicality, because those live reps are going to be the most physical you’re going to get. So it’s really big for those guys, especially when they’re trying to stand out.”