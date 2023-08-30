Evan Stinson, nephew of WSU volleyball coach Jen Greeny, commits to the Cougars

PULLMAN – Washington State fans might recognize the Cougars’ most recent men’s basketball commit. If they don’t, they will surely know another name.

That would be Evan Stinson, a Cheney High small forward who committed to WSU on Monday. His aunt is WSU volleyball head coach Jen Greeny, formerly Jen Stinson.

Evan Stinson, who held offers from Utah State, Eastern Washington, Montana, Montana State, Seattle, San Francisco and others, said his aunt’s influence factored into the reason he chose the Cougars.

“Having Aunt Jen at Wazzu was one of the big reasons I committed to WSU,” Stinson told CougFan. “She has always been in my corner and definitely name-dropped me a couple times to the staff to get the ball rolling. But the most prominent person who helped get me in front of their eyes is my AAU coach Dan Dickau.”

Dickau, a former Gonzaga star in the early 2000s, works as a college basketball TV analyst to broadcast Zags and Cougars games.

But the Stinson name runs deeper in Pullman. Jen Greeny, a Spokane native, played four seasons of volleyball, from 1995-1998, becoming the seventh player in WSU history to reach 1,000 career kills and earning three All-Pac-10 Conference selections.

Greeny’s father, Jim Stinson, played at Carroll College in Montana before coaching Jen on Davenport High’s state championship girls basketball team.