This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Tom Lake: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)
3. “Dead Mountain,” Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)
4. “After That Night,” Karin Slaughter (Morrow)
5. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
6. “Lion & Lamb,” James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski (Little, Brown)
7. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)
8. “None of This is True: A Novel,” Lisa Jewell (Atria)
9. “Masters of Death,” Olivie Blake (Tor)
10. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel,” James McBride (Riverhead)
Nonfiction
1. “Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair,” Mercury Stardust (DK)
2. “Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk,” Billy Walters (Avid Reader)
3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)
4. “Yummy Toddler Food: Dinnertime SOS: 100 Sanity-Saving Meals Parents and Kids of All Ages Will Actually Want to Eat,” Amy Palanjian (Rodale)
5. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s,” B. Dylan Hollis (DK)
6. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
7. “Tasting History: Explore the Past through 4,000 Years of Recipes,” Max Miller (Simon Element)
8. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)
9. “Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic – and What We Can Do About It,” Jennifer Breheny Wallace (Portfolio)
10. “The 32 Principles: Harnessing the Power of Jiu-Jitsu to Succeed in Business, Relationships, and Life,” Rener Gracie and Paul Volponi (BenBella)