This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair" by Mercury Stardust. (DK/TNS) (DK/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Tom Lake: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “Dead Mountain,” Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)

4. “After That Night,” Karin Slaughter (Morrow)

5. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “Lion & Lamb,” James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski (Little, Brown)

7. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)

8. “None of This is True: A Novel,” Lisa Jewell (Atria)

9. “Masters of Death,” Olivie Blake (Tor)

10. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel,” James McBride (Riverhead)

Nonfiction

1. “Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair,” Mercury Stardust (DK)

2. “Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk,” Billy Walters (Avid Reader)

3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)

4. “Yummy Toddler Food: Dinnertime SOS: 100 Sanity-Saving Meals Parents and Kids of All Ages Will Actually Want to Eat,” Amy Palanjian (Rodale)

5. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s,” B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

6. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. “Tasting History: Explore the Past through 4,000 Years of Recipes,” Max Miller (Simon Element)

8. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)

9. “Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic – and What We Can Do About It,” Jennifer Breheny Wallace (Portfolio)

10. “The 32 Principles: Harnessing the Power of Jiu-Jitsu to Succeed in Business, Relationships, and Life,” Rener Gracie and Paul Volponi (BenBella)