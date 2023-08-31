UW’s road in 2023: Huskies hold hope for Pac-12 title, but may trip down stretch
Sept. 2 vs. Boise State
(12:30 p.m.)
A stout Boise State defense will keep this one close until the later stages, but the Huskies’ aerial attack will eventually wear out the Broncos’ defensive backs.
Prediction: Washington 33-24
Sept. 9 vs. Tulsa
(2 p.m.)
Should be a nice tune-up game against a Group of Five opponent that posted a losing record in 2022.
Prediction: Washington 40-17
Sept. 16 at Michigan State
(2 p.m.)
The home environment gives Sparty a boost, but the hosts will be underdogs. Michigan State is expected to be a middling team in the Big Ten. The Spartans’ secondary had a rough season in 2022, and UW will exploit that weakness.
Prediction: Washington 37-28
Sept. 23 vs. Cal
(TBA)
The Golden Bears are an afterthought in the Pac-12. They gave Washington a challenge last year, but it won’t be close this time. Cal will lean on the run, to no avail. The Bears’ defense will tire out quickly.
Prediction: Washington 44-23
Sept. 30 at Arizona
(TBA)
Same story as 2022 – Arizona finds success through the air, but Washington’s offense shines much brighter.
Prediction: Washington 46-33
Oct. 14 vs. Oregon
(TBA)
It’s the final Pac-12 meeting between these heated rivals before both programs head off to the Big Ten. It promises to be a fitting conclusion to one of the Pac-12’s most entertaining rivalry series. It’ll be a dramatic edition of “Pac-12 After Dark” – just like last year, when the Huskies stunned the Ducks in Eugene. Both teams should be undefeated, and likely ranked in the AP top 10.
Prediction: Washington 38-35
Oct. 21 vs. Arizona State
(TBA)
Washington will seek to avenge its stunning 2022 loss to a lousy ASU team. Huskies won’t trip themselves up against a lesser opponent this time around. This rebuilt Sun Devils squad includes a whopping 33 transfers, but no one’s expecting much from ASU in coach Kenny Dillingham’s first year.
Prediction: Washington 40-23
Oct. 28 at Stanford
(TBA)
Stanford is probably the worst team in the Pac-12 – media members picked the Cardinal to finish last in the conference. Huskies win easily.
Prediction: Washington 55-17
Nov. 4 at USC
(TBA)
Could be a contender for national game of the year. Two of the best QBs in the FBS – both surrounded by elite receiving corps – will trade shots in a matchup between potential top-five teams. It’s a toss-up, but we’re giving the edge to the Pac-12 favorites and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
Prediction: USC 49-45
Nov. 11 vs. Utah
(TBA)
Coming off a demanding game, the Huskies face another major challenge in defending Pac-12 champion Utah. The Utes’ defense is always strong. That’ll be the difference in this one. An exhausted Husky offense has its least-productive game of the year.
Prediction: Utah 34-27
Nov. 18 at Oregon State
(TBA)
This is a difficult game to predict. There’s a lot to like about the Beavers’ ground game and defense, and they’ll have home-field advantage. But we’re uncertain about OSU’s quarterback situation. For the Huskies to stay alive in the Pac-12 title race, it’ll likely be a must-win game. UW will need Penix to come up clutch, and we think the veteran QB will answer the call.
Prediction: Washington 28-27
Nov. 25 vs. Washington State
(TBA)
A last hoorah for the Cougars in the final Pac-12 Apple Cup? It just doesn’t seem realistic. WSU struggled mightily against UW’s passing game in 2022. It’ll be a similar outcome this year as the Huskies retain the traveling trophy.
Prediction: Washington 45-28