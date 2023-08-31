UW’s road in 2023: Huskies hold hope for Pac-12 title, but may trip down stretch

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Sept. 2 vs. Boise State

(12:30 p.m.)

A stout Boise State defense will keep this one close until the later stages, but the Huskies’ aerial attack will eventually wear out the Broncos’ defensive backs.

Prediction: Washington 33-24

Sept. 9 vs. Tulsa

(2 p.m.)

Should be a nice tune-up game against a Group of Five opponent that posted a losing record in 2022.

Prediction: Washington 40-17

Sept. 16 at Michigan State

(2 p.m.)

The home environment gives Sparty a boost, but the hosts will be underdogs. Michigan State is expected to be a middling team in the Big Ten. The Spartans’ secondary had a rough season in 2022, and UW will exploit that weakness.

Prediction: Washington 37-28

Sept. 23 vs. Cal

(TBA)

The Golden Bears are an afterthought in the Pac-12. They gave Washington a challenge last year, but it won’t be close this time. Cal will lean on the run, to no avail. The Bears’ defense will tire out quickly.

Prediction: Washington 44-23

Sept. 30 at Arizona

(TBA)

Same story as 2022 – Arizona finds success through the air, but Washington’s offense shines much brighter.

Prediction: Washington 46-33

Oct. 14 vs. Oregon

(TBA)

It’s the final Pac-12 meeting between these heated rivals before both programs head off to the Big Ten. It promises to be a fitting conclusion to one of the Pac-12’s most entertaining rivalry series. It’ll be a dramatic edition of “Pac-12 After Dark” – just like last year, when the Huskies stunned the Ducks in Eugene. Both teams should be undefeated, and likely ranked in the AP top 10.

Prediction: Washington 38-35

Oct. 21 vs. Arizona State

(TBA)

Washington will seek to avenge its stunning 2022 loss to a lousy ASU team. Huskies won’t trip themselves up against a lesser opponent this time around. This rebuilt Sun Devils squad includes a whopping 33 transfers, but no one’s expecting much from ASU in coach Kenny Dillingham’s first year.

Prediction: Washington 40-23

Oct. 28 at Stanford

(TBA)

Stanford is probably the worst team in the Pac-12 – media members picked the Cardinal to finish last in the conference. Huskies win easily.

Prediction: Washington 55-17

Nov. 4 at USC

(TBA)

Could be a contender for national game of the year. Two of the best QBs in the FBS – both surrounded by elite receiving corps – will trade shots in a matchup between potential top-five teams. It’s a toss-up, but we’re giving the edge to the Pac-12 favorites and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Prediction: USC 49-45

Nov. 11 vs. Utah

(TBA)

Coming off a demanding game, the Huskies face another major challenge in defending Pac-12 champion Utah. The Utes’ defense is always strong. That’ll be the difference in this one. An exhausted Husky offense has its least-productive game of the year.

Prediction: Utah 34-27

Nov. 18 at Oregon State

(TBA)

This is a difficult game to predict. There’s a lot to like about the Beavers’ ground game and defense, and they’ll have home-field advantage. But we’re uncertain about OSU’s quarterback situation. For the Huskies to stay alive in the Pac-12 title race, it’ll likely be a must-win game. UW will need Penix to come up clutch, and we think the veteran QB will answer the call.

Prediction: Washington 28-27

Nov. 25 vs. Washington State

(TBA)

A last hoorah for the Cougars in the final Pac-12 Apple Cup? It just doesn’t seem realistic. WSU struggled mightily against UW’s passing game in 2022. It’ll be a similar outcome this year as the Huskies retain the traveling trophy.

Prediction: Washington 45-28