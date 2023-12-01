Prep roundup: Henry Sandberg helps Gonzaga Prep boys beat Chiawana; Eden Sander leads Central Valley girls over Glacier Peak

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Gonzaga Prep 59, Chiawana 47: Henry Sandberg scored 20 points, Nate Christy added 14 and the visiting Bullpups (2-0) beat the Riverhawks (0-2) in Pasco. Tyson Lanoni led Chiawana with 22 points.

Clarkston 68, La Grande (Oregon) 35: Jason Rinard hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and the visiting Bantams (2-0) beat the Tigers.

Girls basketball

Chiawana 67, Gonzaga Prep 63: Kaia Foster scored 18 points, Malia Ruud added 17 points with 10 rebounds and the Riverhawks (2-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (0-1). Aylah Cornwall led G-Prep with 36 points and 10 rebounds.

Central Valley 64, Glacier Peak 54: Eden Sander scored 16 points and the Bears (1-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-1) at “The Fitz” tournament at Lewis and Clark HS. Zoey Ritter scored 34 points for Glacier Peak.

Ridgeline 48, Moses Lake 42: Grace Sheridan scored 17 points, Madilyn Crowly had 15 and the Falcons (2-1) beat the visiting Mavericks (0-2).

Clarkston 70, La Grande (Oregon) 26: Kendall Wallace scored 20 points and the visiting Bantams (2-0) beat the Tigers.