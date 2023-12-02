WSU cornerback Cam Lampkin declares for NFL draft

PULLMAN – One of Washington State’s top cornerbacks will try his luck at the next level.

Graduating senior Cam Lampkin is declaring for the NFL draft, he announced on Saturday, ending his five-year college career.

Lampkin started his career at Utah State, where he played three seasons, then transferred to WSU in time for the 2022 season. In his first year as a Cougar, he had nine tackles and one pass breakup. This fall, he registered six pass breakups and allowed 28 catches on 58 targets.

A 12-game starter this season, Lampkin was one of WSU’s most reliable defensive backs, staying healthy all year and often guarding the opposing team’s best wide receiver, especially in the absence of cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, who missed the final five games of the season.

“One of the unsung heroes of our football team, period, is Cam Lampkin,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said on Nov. 20. “I mean, to perform the way he has, has been just phenomenal – and that consistent. I always knew he had the talent, to be that consistent, I think he’s been just phenomenal.”

That leaves a few cornerbacks on the Cougars’ roster: Stephen Hall, Smith-Wade, Warren Smith, Jamorri Colson and Adrian Wilson. Only Smith-Wade and Colson played meaningful snaps.