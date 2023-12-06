Medical examiner identifies 71-year-old as man who was struck, killed in South Hill crash

A 71-year-old man has been identified as the person who was struck by an SUV and died Saturday night on Spokane’s South Hill.

Steven Victorson died of blunt force injuries of the head and torso on Glenrose and Carnahan roads, the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The office ruled the death an accident.

Victorson had apparently run out of gas and was standing outside his car when the driver of a Dodge Durango suddenly noticed the stopped car in the road and struck the car and Victorson, witnesses told the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Victorson died at the hospital. The driver of the Durango was cooperative with investigators, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.