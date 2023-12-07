$25,000 reward offered for tips leading to recovery of missing monk in Pend Oreille County
The family of Geshe Tenzin Chodrak (Dadul Namgyal), the Buddhist monk who went missing from Sravasti Abbey on Nov. 7, is offering a cash reward for information leading to his recovery.
The family told the Sravasti community that the reward is a last resort in “keeping our hope in finding him alive or dead.”
They are offering $25,000 and asking anyone with information to call the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s office at (509) 477-3151.
Namgyal, 64, was last seen near the abbey in Newport, at Country Lane (off Spring Valley), and was wearing maroon robes and a jacket when he went for a walk on the abbey’s 300-acre property and did not return.