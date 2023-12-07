$25,000 reward offered for tips leading to recovery of missing monk in Pend Oreille County

By Tracy Simmons For The Spokesman-Review

The family of Geshe Tenzin Chodrak (Dadul Namgyal), the Buddhist monk who went missing from Sravasti Abbey on Nov. 7, is offering a cash reward for information leading to his recovery.

The family told the Sravasti community that the reward is a last resort in “keeping our hope in finding him alive or dead.”

They are offering $25,000 and asking anyone with information to call the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s office at (509) 477-3151.

Namgyal, 64, was last seen near the abbey in Newport, at Country Lane (off Spring Valley), and was wearing maroon robes and a jacket when he went for a walk on the abbey’s 300-acre property and did not return.