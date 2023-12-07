The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
34°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

Baseball Hall of Famer and local sports magnate George Brett profiled in MLB Network documentary

George Brett, part owner of the Spokane Indians since 1985, talks to the media before the Spokane Indians game at Avista Stadium in Spokane, shown Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Brett is a part-owner, along with brother Bobby.  (JESSE TINSLEY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review

Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett – a minority partner in Brett Sports, which includes the Spokane Indians and Spokane Chiefs – was profiled in an MLB Network Presents documentary that debuted Thursday evening on the network.

The documentary marked the 50-year anniversary of Brett’s rookie season with the Kansas City Royals, the team with which he spent the entirety of his 21-year playing career.

Brett, who was inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999, was a lifetime .305 hitter with 317 home runs. The third baseman was American League MVP in 1980 when he hit .390 with an on-base percentage of .454 and was selected to 13 consecutive all-star games.

The program – titled “Brett” – features “unfiltered and raw interviews with the Hall of Famer,” according to a press release by MLB.com.

Some highlights of the program include stories from his pursuit of .400 in 1980, losing four straight American League championship series before breaking through with a World Series title in 1985 and the infamous “Pine Tar” game in which his homerun was controversially nullified.

Teammates, contemporaries and fellow Hall of Famers – as well as media members and historians – provided insightful and colorful stories about Brett, considered one of the best to ever play his position.