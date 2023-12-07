Baseball Hall of Famer and local sports magnate George Brett profiled in MLB Network documentary

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review

Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett – a minority partner in Brett Sports, which includes the Spokane Indians and Spokane Chiefs – was profiled in an MLB Network Presents documentary that debuted Thursday evening on the network.

The documentary marked the 50-year anniversary of Brett’s rookie season with the Kansas City Royals, the team with which he spent the entirety of his 21-year playing career.

Brett, who was inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999, was a lifetime .305 hitter with 317 home runs. The third baseman was American League MVP in 1980 when he hit .390 with an on-base percentage of .454 and was selected to 13 consecutive all-star games.

The program – titled “Brett” – features “unfiltered and raw interviews with the Hall of Famer,” according to a press release by MLB.com.

Some highlights of the program include stories from his pursuit of .400 in 1980, losing four straight American League championship series before breaking through with a World Series title in 1985 and the infamous “Pine Tar” game in which his homerun was controversially nullified.

Teammates, contemporaries and fellow Hall of Famers – as well as media members and historians – provided insightful and colorful stories about Brett, considered one of the best to ever play his position.