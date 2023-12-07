US senator’s adult son stole family’s car, causing crash that killed deputy

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

The adult son of a U.S. senator is in custody after a reported mental health episode led him to steal a car involved in a collision that killed a deputy Wednesday in North Dakota.

Police were pursuing Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), as he drove a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a news release, according to local outlets.

He drove off after authorities approached and ultimately collided head-on with an occupied Mercer County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, behind which a deputy was standing.

The collision fatally pushed the vehicle into the deputy, who has not yet been identified, per the release.

The senator’s office released a statement late Wednesday acknowledging and responding to the incident, noting his son “suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations.

Cramer’s statement explained that Ian had told his mother, Kris, he wanted to go to his late brother, which prompted her to take him to the hospital.

“When she got out of our vehicle, Ian jumped into the driver’s seat and fled. Our daughter was able to track the car through Kris’ cell phone and lead officers to him in Mercer County, ND,” read the statement.

Though Cramer said the family has limited details at this time, he vowed to cooperate with authorities.

“I will take the first flight I can to be with our family as we grieve what has happened. We grieve especially for the family of the hero who tried to help Ian, and we pray for our gracious God to show up as He always does in tragedy,” read the statement from Cramer’s office. “We ask the public for prayers for the lost officer’s family and colleagues who serve us every day and are grateful for all they do for us. We also ask God for healing for Ian. We love him and hurt deeply.”