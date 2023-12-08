James Stefan hat trick leads Portland Winterhawks over Spokane Chiefs 8-5

From staff reports

PORTLAND – The Spokane Chiefs were playing catch-up shortly after the first puck drop.

James Stefan scored the first of his three goals 50 seconds into the action and the Portland Winterhawks beat the Chiefs 8-5 in a Western Hockey League game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday.

Stefan’s goal was hardly the end of the scoring in the first period.

Hayden Paupanekis answered for the Chiefs (10-13-2-0) three minutes later to tie the score at 1-1, but Stefan fired his second goal shortly after to regain the lead for the Winterhawks (15-9-1-1).

Stefan scored his third goal midway through the second period to give Portland a 5-2 lead.

Spokane rallied with a goal from Conner Roulette late in the second period and another from Chase Bertholet 33 seconds into the third period to cut the lead to 5-4.

Portland’s Carter Sotheran scored the winner a minute later.

Berkly Catton finished with two goals and two assists for the Chiefs. Roulette had a goal and three assists, and Bertholet had a goal and two assists.

Portland outshot Spokane 42-41. Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan made 34 saves.

Spokane returns to the Spokane Arena for a three-game homestand on Sunday against Wenatchee at 5 p.m. The Chiefs meet Seattle on Wednesday and Portland on Friday.