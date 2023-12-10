WSU cornerback Chau Smith-Wade declares for NFL draft

PULLMAN – Chau Smith-Wade is off to the pros.

The Washington State cornerback announced as much on Sunday, sharing on social media that he is declaring for the NFL draft, ending his four-year WSU career.

Smith-Wade, a staple on defense who earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors after the 2022 season, played seven games this fall for the Cougars. He totaled 30 tackles and allowed just 18 receptions on 37 targets, a reception percentage of 49%.

He missed the final five games of the season, sitting out with an injury, per WSU coach Jake Dickert.

Smith-Wade accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl on Nov. 21, heading to a showcase event for players ready to move on to the NFL. That game is set for Feb. 3 in Mobile, Alabama.