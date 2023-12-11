Microsoft and labor unions form ‘historic’ alliance on AI

By Jackie Davalos </p><p>and Josh Eidelson Bloomberg

Microsoft Corp. is teaming up with labor unions to create “an open dialogue” on how artificial intelligence will impact workers.

The software giant is forming an alliance with the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, which comprises 60 labor unions representing 12.5 million workers, according to a statement on Monday.

Under the partnership, Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft will provide labor leaders and workers with formal training on how artificial intelligence works.

The education sessions will start in the winter of 2024. Microsoft will also begin gathering feedback from labor groups and will focus on unions and workers in “key selected sectors.”

The initiative marks the first formal collaboration on AI between labor unions and the technology industry and coincides with growing concerns that artificial intelligence could displace workers.

The agreement also includes a template for “neutrality” terms that would make it easier for unions to organize at Microsoft.

The move expands an approach the company already agreed to for its video game workers and lays the groundwork for broader unionization at Microsoft.

Neutrality agreements commit companies not to wage anti-union campaigns in response to workers organizing.

At an event in Washington announcing the partnership, Microsoft President Brad Smith said the goal is to bring both groups to the table to “enhance” the way people work.

“By working directly with labor leaders, we can help ensure that AI serves the country’s workers,” he said.