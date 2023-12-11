Talk about holiday cheer: Gonzaga Prep’s ‘pup’ squad helps out at Christmas Bureau’s night shift

Cheerleaders Genevieve Meany and Cora Thomas help bag clients' gifts while volunteering at the Christmas Bureau Monday night. (Roberta Simonson/The Spokesman-Review)

Animals are prohibited except for service dogs. Please leave pets at home.

Social Security cards and Medicaid cards are not valid identification.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 14. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Come to the Christmas Bureau

If You Go

The Christmas Bureau would normally be closing for the day by the time most students get out of class. But Monday was a night shift at the bureau, so Gonzaga Prep’s cheer team left right after school to volunteer.

About a dozen cheerleaders helped out. They were all wearing their cheer sweatshirts with “PUPS” printed on the front, and many had their hair up in high ponytails, but they switched out their normal navy blue and white bows for some sparkly red ones.

“I loved it; I think it’s very festive,” Ciera Schumaker, a cheerleader, said of the bows.

It was the group’s first year volunteering at the Christmas Bureau.

“I know they were very excited,” said Dina Arnold, one of a handful of cheer moms and dads who tagged along with the group.

“This year’s squad, I’ve noticed, likes to be very involved in the community,” she said.

The cheerleaders were dispersed throughout the Christmas Bureau. Some worked in the toy room as “toy experts” and helped clients find the perfect gift. Others helped recipients package their gifts before heading out to their cars – with presents secured in dark garbage bags to keep children from guessing.

Schumaker was one of many helping bring toys, books and stuffed animals out to cars in wagons.

At one point, using one of the bureau’s wheelchairs, she helped a disabled woman get a gift and then helped her out to her car.

“She was super sweet; I liked her a lot,” Schumaker said.

The woman only came for a grocery voucher, but she was still able to choose something for herself from “Fern’s Corner,” a table that offers a little extra to families without children.

“She got gloves and then this little decorative light-up house thing, which was really cute,” Schumaker said.

Cheerleaders Emma DeLeon and Olivia Bonneau, both seniors, were toy experts. The pair was impressed by the toy room.

“It’s a lot bigger than I thought it would be,” Bonneau said.

They liked the variety of gifts offered at the Christmas Bureau.

“It’s a good selection that any kid would want, and it was really cool to see that they’re making it available for people who are less fortunate,” DeLeon said. “Kids who wouldn’t normally get a Christmas, their parents can come here, their family members, and they can get that stuff that they want, so it was really cool to see that.”

The pair especially liked that the bureau had Barbies.

“Every kid wants Barbies,” DeLeon said.

DeLeon also had seen a little toy puppy in the toy room.

“When I was little, I asked for that for Christmas,” she said.

Before they started their volunteer shifts, Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany told the group a little bit about the bureau.

“When Heidi mentioned the number of people they serve in a season, there was a lot of surprise on everyone’s faces,” Arnold said.

“That was insane,” Bonneau said of hearing the numbers.

This year, the Christmas Bureau expects to serve 25,000 to 30,000 people.

“We just feel very humbled to be able to help make someone’s Christmas,” Arnold said. “I think this will be an annual thing, absolutely.”

Donations

The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund is still a long way from its goal of $600,000, but it’s getting closer. Thanks to further community donations of $17,185, the fund’s year-to-date total now sits at $172,048.46.

An anonymous donor gave $5,000.

Idaho Central Credit Union also made a $5,000 donation.

Mike and Carol Wilson donated $1,000, writing, “we are pleased to share with others for the Christmas season – Blessings to all.”

Wayne and Karin Engstrom made a $1,000 donation. “In memory of our angel wife and mama, Wilma Uhden Engstrom who made Karin’s Christmas Day birthday special for her and so many and epitomized generosity and giving,” they wrote.

An anonymous donor sent $500 via PayPal, writing, “hope this helps to make Christmas a little brighter for those in need. Merry Christmas!”

“In memory of Richard Edwards,” Marydith Edwards sent $500.

Michael Pearson also donated $500.

Richard and Trudy Raymond wrote a $500 check as well. “The Christmas Fund and all who work to put it together are a blessing to our community. Best wishes and we pray for our community, our country and the world for peace in 2024,” they wrote.

Tim and Darlene Holliday sent $350. “In memory of our son, Russell ‘Air Hoss’ Holliday,” they wrote.

Eileen Thorpe and D. Yvonne Adkins each donated $300 through PayPal.

Robert Westby sent $250. “Merry Christmas from the Westby Family,” he wrote.

Neil and Brigid Krause donated $250.

Ben and Judy Flowers gave $250, writing, “we are pleased to be able to make someone’s Christmas a little more special this year.”

Jon Scott donated $250.

An anonymous donor sent $200.

Lena Rodriguez donated $150. “A little something to spread some holiday cheer. God Bless,” she wrote.

Christa and Jeremy Myers gave $100 “in loving memory of Richard and Sharon Myers.”

Catherine Caskey, Craig Whiting, M.K. Yurik-Clemons and an anonymous donor each sent $100.

Another anonymous donor sent $100.

Hans Bynagle donated $85 via PayPal.

“In memory of Bill and Don Bryant, and therapy dog Gracie,” Bryant, of Coeur d’Alene, sent $50.

Rebecca and John Severinghaus, Konny Sinton and Diane Zemke each sent $50 as well.