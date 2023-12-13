Moscow seeks artist to replace damaged mural

By Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Moscow Arts Commission is seeking an artist to beautify the Moscow Water Building that was the target of vandalism in May.

The commission is recommending the City Council approve a request for qualifications from artists interested in creating a mural on the building located at Jackson and A streets.

In May, a previous mural painted on that building was vandalized with graffiti. The white paint used to deface the material damaged the mural significantly enough that the artwork had to be removed.

That mural was installed in June 2019 as part of Moscow’s conservation education program.

If the city goes ahead with the new mural, a contractor will apply anti-graffiti coating to the building, Moscow Arts Manager Megan Cherry said Tuesday during an Arts Commission meeting.

“The mural at the building at Jackson and A will reflect the spirit of play, celebration, and transformation at the core of the Moscow community,” the project description says.

The project will have a budget of up to $25,000 to cover expenses like the artist’s fee, insurance, materials, travel and installation.

Artists from around the country can apply, but preference may be given to regional artists. The Arts Commission on Tuesday decided to define “regional” by adding a list of nearby counties in the request for qualifications. Teams of artists are also eligible to apply.

A selection panel will be formed to judge the artist submissions.

The mural would cover a north-facing wall that measures 14 by 30 feet and a west-facing well that covers 15 by 56 feet. The mural is anticipated to be completed by the end of September 2024.

The project description can be found in Tuesday’s meeting agenda for the Moscow Arts Commission.